Media personality and medical doctor Fezile Mkhize became the first South African to win the Mr Supranational international pageant

Mkhize was crowned the 2024 winner after beating 35 other contestants from around the world to the prestigious title

Congratulations streamed into Mkhize's mentions as fans, followers, supporters, and fellow contestants raised a glass to him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Actor and presenter Fezile Mkhize, who is also a trained medical doctor, walked away as the 2024 Mr Supranational winner. Images: @drfezmkhize

Source: Instagram

South Africa and Africa have their first Mr. Supranational — and it's none other than versatile creative and professional Fezile Mkhize.

Media personality and medical doctor was crowned the 2024 winner on Thursday night, beating 35 other global competitors.

Mkhize celebrates pageant success

The actor and former Top Billing presenter dedicated the win to his late family members, whose loss spurred him to strive to make a difference.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Following his raving success at the event in Poland, the new pageant prince sent a massive shoutout to all who supported his journey.

He said in a short video posted to Instagram on Friday:

He said in a short video posted to Instagram on Friday: absolute ly insane to me that I get to say that, but I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support that I've been getting from each and every one of you.

"This is a surreal experience, and I wanted to thank you for making this journey possible. Brick by brick, you laid the foundation, and now, here we stand. Most importantly, I also wanted to make a tribute to Wayne Stafford, who passed in December, and my aunt, who recently passed.

"I also wanted to honour them at this moment. But, full heart, strong mind. South Africa, we did it. Africa, we did it. Ngyabonga."

The Mr. Supranational Organisation said on its page:

"@mistersupranationalsouthafrica, @drfezmkhize became the first man from the African continent, and the first medical doctor, to win the #mistersupranational title. Tonight [Thursday], he will join the panel of experts to help select @miss.polski 2024 live on @polsatofficial #mistersupranational2024."

Fans and followers offer congrats

Mkhize was flooded with congratulatory messages from the pageantry community and beyond.

@misssafandom wrote:

“'It's me, Mr Supranational'. Okayyyy, sir. We’re so proud of you."

@marielouisemaitreoff said:

"Congratulations, King. You deserve it!"

@seakamelacharles mentioned:

"It was time for Africa and [mostly] time for [a] black winner. But above all, you were well-deserving from day one. You killed it."

@marshmaliq offered:

"You did us proud, King Fez."

@legabamotheo reacted:

"Congratulations, Mr Supranational 2024."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News