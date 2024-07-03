The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie thanked the almighty during his swearing-in ceremony

McKenzie, along with other ministers of the Government of National Unity, were sworn in on 3 July, three days after Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet

South Africans gushed over McKenzie and praised him, calling him a people's person and applauding him for his new position

Gayton McKenzie thanked Gpod for his position. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The new minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayont McKenzie, celebrated his swearing in the ceremony by thanking God for his achievements.

McKenzie thanks God during swearing-in ceremony

McKenzie posted his swearing-in ceremony on his X account @GaytonMcK. The video shows him taking his oath of office and swearing to fulfil his duties to the best of his ability. McKenzie is part of the new cabinet president Cyril Ramaphosa, who announced this after the government of national unity was finalised.

McKenzie's rise has been meteoric. He recently formed the Patriotic Alliance and contested in the 2024 General Elections. His party won three seats in Parliament, and he was appointed the Sports, Arts and Culture portfolio. He left a touching caption:

''I give all praise to God.''

View the video here:

South Africans feeling Gayton McKenzie

South Africans fawned over McKenzie and were happy he became a minister, calling him an inspiration.

Mr Morale said:

''Serve us good, sir. Please keep your promises.''

Ziyanda said:

''This man is more of an inspiration than those people with PhDs because he has been to the pit and he refused to die.''

Lorrenzo Diego said:

''I'm happy for you. This should send a message to everyone that as long as you are still alive, you have a chance to change your life for the better.''

Tghapelo said:

''God has been with you since the beginning of time.''

iBhubesi said:

''Clean that department of crooks having strategic positions overqualified South Africans.''

