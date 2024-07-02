The president of the Democratic Alliance said the party did not participate in the Government of National Unity for cabinet posts

The Democratic Alliance has ministers and deputy ministers in the new cabinet president Cyril Ramaphosa announced

South Africans called the DA and Steenhuisen out, and some accused him of lying and being a career politician

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

John Steenhuisen said that the DA is not in the Government of National Unity for positions. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance's president, John Steenhuisen, said the party's decision to join the Government of National Unity was not because it wanted positions.

Democratic Alliance not interested in positions: Steenhuisen

According to TimesLIVE, Steenhuisen recently said that the Democratic Alliance, with members in the new cabinet that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, is in government to bring change. He said the party wants to ensure its voters' voices are heard. The party also aims to tackle unemployment, the energy crisis, and corruption and improve basic services and education.

The DA and the African National Congress got into leaked spats over the number of positions the DA should be given. The DA initially wanted eight cabinet positions, but Ramaphosa scolded Steenhuisen and accused him of asking for more than agreed.

Siouth Africans don't believe Steenhuisen

Netizens on Facebook, though, took what Steenhuisen said with a grain of salt.

Goodenough Cele said:

''It's funny because they almost pulled out because they wanted more positions. Politicians can lie.''

Perceverance Nesh said:

''John Steenhuisen is just a front. The Federal Chair lady takes all the important decisions.''

Paul Mohapi said:

''Desperate for positions. You could have saved the country millions and reduced ministers, but just for you, they had to create useless departments.''

Ace Nku said:

''Less than 72 hours in the office, he is already lying to us. I guess they are not different.''

Mpho Kingmove said:

''Reverse psychology.''

SADTU rejects Democratic Alliance's minister of basic education

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Democratic Teachers Union rejected Siviwe Gwarube as the Minister of Basic Education.

Gwarube replaced Angie Motshekga as the new education minister in the seventh administration, and SADTU said the DA does not care about the plight of black teachers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News