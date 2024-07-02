The MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in Gauteng Lebogang Maile slammed the Democratic Alliance

The Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, was set to announce his provincial government, but the announcement was postponed a second time

Maile criticised the DA's attitude during the negotiations for a government of provincial unity and called them spoilt brats

JOHANNESBURG—Gauteng's MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lebogang Maile, was unhappy with the Democratic Alliance's conduct during negotiations for a government of provincial unity.

Maile criticises the Democratic Alliance

In a video @MDNnewss posted on X, Maile addressed the media on 1 July, when Gauteng's Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, was set to announce his new cabinet. Maile called the democratic alliance out for making it difficult for the parties to negotiate for a government of provincial unity.

Maile called the DA spoiled brats and accused them of trying to negotiate on behalf of other political parties and trying to control the provincial government. Maile added that the African National Congress invited the DA to the government of provincial unity.

View the full video here:

South Africans discuss DA's attitude during negotiations

While some agreed with Maile, others called him out for his attitude towards the DA.

Son of the soil said:

"This is how the DA must be treated.''

Mlando said:

"He doesn't take nonsense, this one."

Patriotic Zulu King said:

"These are the people who need to lead the GNU negotiations, who call a spade a spade."

Netizens took Maile to task

Denja Evaluator said:

"You sign a deal with the devil in private, don't be putting fires out in public."

Themba said:

"This guy is very rude, disrespectful and arrogant. You can't talk like you're a mini-god."

Love said:

"This guy has corruption written all over his face, attitude and voice."

