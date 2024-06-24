Panyaza Lesufi Slams Claims Cyril Ramaphosa Instructed Him to Include DA Members in Cabinet
- President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly told Gauteng's Premier Panyaza Leufi to include members of the Democratic Alliance in the provincial government
- This comes after negotiations continued to carve out a government of national unity between the ANC, DA and other parties
- Panyaza Lesufi slammed the claims and denied that Ramaphosa gave him such orders to follow
JOHANNESBURG— South African and African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly instructed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to appoint members of the Democratic Alliance to his provincial cabinet. However, Panyaza has flatly denied the claims.
Panyaza Lesufi denies claims
Lesufi posted on his X account @Lesufi, quoting IOL's tweet in which it alleged that president Cyril Ramphosa told him to appoint members of the Democratic Alliance to his cabinet.
The publication added that Lesufi was supposed to announce his new cabinet on Sunday, 23 June, but there were delays. Responding to a question by X user AVHA RAMUKOSI, who asked why there were delays, he responded that the negotiators asked for more time. View the tweet here:
South Africans question Lesufi
Netizens barraged Panyaza with a lot of questions.
RSA Individual asked:
"What happened with the 50,000 jobs?"
MR Smith said:
"If you don't tell us why you postponed the announcement then it means the story is true."
Neighbour kaCyril said:
"But you don't have the majority, even with Julius on your side."
Sir Tito B asked:
"Why are you delaying the announcement of your executive? If the report is inaccurate, why did yo postpone the announcement this afternoon? You have no authority without the DA."
Doctor Radebe said:
"If you weren't rebuked, then you shouldn't be explaining yourself. How on earth should you spend so much energy on social media instead of announcing your provincial MECs?"
Panyaza Lesufi declares war on crime after death of Ditebogo Phalane Jr
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi vowed to ensure that justice is served for slain Ditebogo Phalane Jr.
Lesufi spoke during his visit to Ditebogo's home and declared war on crime in the province.
