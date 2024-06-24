President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly told Gauteng's Premier Panyaza Leufi to include members of the Democratic Alliance in the provincial government

This comes after negotiations continued to carve out a government of national unity between the ANC, DA and other parties

Panyaza Lesufi slammed the claims and denied that Ramaphosa gave him such orders to follow

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

Panyaza Lesufi denies getting any instructions about DA members from Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Kim Ludbrook/Pool/AFP via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— South African and African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly instructed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to appoint members of the Democratic Alliance to his provincial cabinet. However, Panyaza has flatly denied the claims.

Panyaza Lesufi denies claims

Lesufi posted on his X account @Lesufi, quoting IOL's tweet in which it alleged that president Cyril Ramphosa told him to appoint members of the Democratic Alliance to his cabinet.

The publication added that Lesufi was supposed to announce his new cabinet on Sunday, 23 June, but there were delays. Responding to a question by X user AVHA RAMUKOSI, who asked why there were delays, he responded that the negotiators asked for more time. View the tweet here:

South Africans question Lesufi

Netizens barraged Panyaza with a lot of questions.

RSA Individual asked:

"What happened with the 50,000 jobs?"

MR Smith said:

"If you don't tell us why you postponed the announcement then it means the story is true."

Neighbour kaCyril said:

"But you don't have the majority, even with Julius on your side."

Sir Tito B asked:

"Why are you delaying the announcement of your executive? If the report is inaccurate, why did yo postpone the announcement this afternoon? You have no authority without the DA."

Doctor Radebe said:

"If you weren't rebuked, then you shouldn't be explaining yourself. How on earth should you spend so much energy on social media instead of announcing your provincial MECs?"

