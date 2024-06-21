The United Democratic Movement has accepted the African National Congress's invitation to the government of national unity

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wrote an email to Mbalula informing the party of accepting the call to join the GNU

South Africans were not surprised, and some wanted to know who the official opposition would be in Parliament

JOHANNESBURG – The United Democratic Movement is among the political parties that joined the government of national unity.

UDM accepts GNU invitation

@MDNnewss posted a screenshot of the email the leader of the UDM, Bantu Holomisa, sent to the African National Congress's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula. Holomisa said that the UDM held the view before the 2024 general elections that there would be no clear majority winner.

Holomisa also said that the call for a National Dialogue is necessary and called it an economic CODESA. He proposed that a Technical Committee be established after the government of national unity is in place to form policy by scrutinising all the party members' manifestos.

View the complete statement here:

South Africans discuss UDM's decision

Netizens reacted to the news that Holomisa would be eager to join the GNU.

Xuffler said:

"Of course, Holomisa would accept anything that pays."

Radio DJ Thwasa said:

"That Ruppert money and Oppenheimer money is working overtime."

Aquarius asked:

"Does the boss, Helen Zille, know about this?"

Gupta Vldimir Sekhula said:

"Bantu Holomisa can't be trusted. The man is hungry. He will accept anything as long as it pays."

Tumi asked:

"Why do they keep inviting small parties, not big dogs?"

EFF rejects government of national unity

