Impeached former judge, John Hlophe has been appointed as the MK Party's parliamentary chief whip

Hlophe was removed as a judge in March this year after he and retired judge Nkola Mothata were impeached

South Africans were stunned by the appointment, and some believed he would be an excellent whip due to his legal experience

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans were surprised when impeached judge John Hlophe was appointed as the MK Party's chief whip.

Hlophe appointed chief whip

According to a leaked email sent to the party's caucus @LandNoli posted on X, the email was addressed to MK's leader in Parliament, Hlophe, and Sihle Ngubane, the provincial whip. The email informed members that the party will be centralising key responsibilities and has reached a critical stage in the party's administrative and financial operations.

The party also announced that the Head Office would manage the funds allocated from National and Provincial Assemblies, though it was unclear who would be handling the party's finances. The party also said the head office would deal with resources or contracts, including the procurement processes, to ensure they comply with party policies. View the complete statement here:

SA celebrates the news

South Africans applauded for John Hlophe's appointment.

EFF promises John Hlophe will never go to bed hungry

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, reached out to Hlophe.

Malema tweeted, after Hlophe was removed as a judge, and he said that he would never go to bed hungry. Some interpreted that to mean Malema would offer him a job in the future.

