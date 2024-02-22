Impeached Judge President John Hlophe received a morale boost from the Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema

the Red Berets leader reached out to Hlophe and promised that he would always have food on the table

South Africans reminded Julius Malema that he once stood opposed to Hlophe after he was suspended

Julius Malema offered a helping hand to John Hlophe. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and @Julius_S_Malema/Twitter

Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema offered a helping hand to John Hlophe and told him that he would never starve. This was after Hlophe, alongside retired judge Nkola Motata, was impeached when members of Parliament voted against him.

Julius Malema comforts John Hlophe

Julius Malema's words of validation came after the former judge president was impeached. This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended him. Malema posted on his X account, @Julius_S_Malema, words of comfort and warmth.

"Don't be scared, my brother, history will absolve you"

Malema proposed that he and Hlophe should meet to plot the way forward and recommended that the judge form his foundation, even giving it a nickname. He closed off by declaring his love for Hlophe. View his tweet here:

Netizens laugh at Malema

South Africans pointed out that Julius Malema was once against Hlophe.

Based South African said:

"But you said he's a rotten potato."

Blessings Ramoba added:

"The same guy you said was corrupt. You contributed to his demise."

Blanko was stunned.

"Now he's a brother. You weren't a fan of the corrupt judge yesteryear, but now he's a brother?"

Natasha Huckfield:

"The same man you called a rotten potato. You flip-flopper."

Tshidi commented:

"Malema has contributed to the demise of many black professionals."

