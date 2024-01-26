Suspended judge John Hlophe claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended him because of political pressure

He also believed that his suspension was unlawful despite the Judicial Service Commission finding him guilty of misconduct

South Africans had lots to say about this and aired various opinions

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

John Hlophe suspects that Cyril Ramaphosa suspended him for political motives. Images: Foto24/ Felix Dlangamandla/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images and Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Suspended Western Cape Judge John Hlophe told the Economic Freedom Fighters podcast that he was suspended because President Cyril Ramaphosa faced political pressure. Hlophe added that his suspension was unlawful.

Hlophe speaks out about his suspension

According to Sunday World, Hlophe was suspended in 2008 following his litigation of then-president Jacob Zuma. He was accused of trying to influence the Constitutional Court judges, and he was suspended for that in 2008, and his suspension still stands. Hlophe revealed that he took voluntary suspension and was cleared by the JSC the following year.

He was accused of urging the judges to rule in Zuma's favour and was suspended again. The Democratic Alliance, he claimed, prosecuted him. He further believed that whatever decisions Ramaphosa makes as a president is political.

South Africans discuss Hlophe's suspension

South Africans on Facebook weighed in, and some made some recommendations.

Arnold Arends said:

"The knives are coming out!"

Lebogang Ramaboea said:

"Show the world evidence and take a public lie detector test."

Mathuka Peter Ndidzulafhi wrote:

"To fight Cyril, join the MK party. You will get your revenge."

Thembalethu Manyike added:

"Ramaphosa is a puppet of white racist Afrikaners."

Gardner Makhubana observed:

"You don't bow down to him."

