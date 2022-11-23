Judge president John Hlophe discussed the land debate at a Black Lawyers Association event recently

A video of the remarks was shared on social media and sparked a conversation about land expropriation

The judge president called for families to discuss the issues surrounding the land “at least three times a day”

JOHANNESBURG - Some citizens have praised judge president John Hlophe for creating a conversation around the land debate after a video of his address at a Black Lawyers Association event was shared on social media.

Judge President John Hlope sparked a conversation about land in South Africa. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

He called for black parents to teach their children about how “this land was stolen”. Hlophe said other nationalities educated the youth about the country’s history and said the same should happen in SA.

In the video, the judge president called for families to discuss land issues “at least three times a day”. He said the issues should be discussed while having breakfast, lunch, and supper.

“Tell them this land was stolen and there is the thief… having a glass of red wine,” said Hlophe.

The comments were met with a roar of applause, which was echoed on social media. Many believe the judge president’s comments were correct.

Here’s what citizens are saying:

Nomhle Nkumbi said:

“I can’t fault his thinking.”

Xolisa Malele Mayaphi Maduna commented:

“The more kids know about their history the more they know who they are and the challenges ahead of them.”

Thabelo Mudau wrote:

“We should also teach them about Nkandla, Guptas, Bosasa, Phala-Phala, state capture, Mbeki aids denial, Zwane arrest, Magashule arrest, Aggrizi, and Digital vibes.”

Tshepo Mooi posted:

“That’s correct, but let’s also not forget to tell them how politicians are stealing money from us and are getting away with it.”

Stoan Liab added:

“Books should be established, and it should be compulsory for any school to have these books so that our kids can be informed.”

Meanwhile, ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe told TimesLIVE that the ANC should move on from standing resolutions related to the expropriation of land without compensation.

Mantashe said a detailed analysis is needed when assessing the implementation of the resolution. He added that the expropriation of land without compensation cannot be spoken about without acknowledging that there was an effort to amend section 25 of the constitution.

