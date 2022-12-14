Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe Has been suspended with immediate effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa

This comes after the Judicial Conduct Tribunal found that Hlophe tried to unduly influence two ConCourt justices

The allegations against the suspended judge date back to 2008 when 11 justices filed complaints at the Judicial Service Commission

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe with immediate effect on Wednesday, 14 December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Judge President John Hlophe. Image: Filip Singer & Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

The suspensions follow the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's ruling that Hlophe violated Section 165 of the Constitution when he tried to influence the two Justices of the Constitutional Court into violating their oaths of office.

It is reported that Ramaphosa was following advice from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which handed him the report regarding Hlophe's conduct in July 2022, EWN reported.

In 2008, 11 justices of the ConCourt filed complaints against the judge for allegations that Hlophe tried to influence the outcome of pending cases related to former President Jacob Zuma.

The JSC, in its recommendations, found that Hlophe's conduct threatened the independence and impartiality of the Constitutional Court and undermined public confidence in the judicial system.

News24 reported that Ramaphosa indicated that Hlophe's immediate suspension was on the condition that the judge completed all pending matters and reserved judgements. The president the condition was made to ensure continuity and stability at the high court.

South Africans react to Judge President Hlophe's suspension

Citizens weighed in on Judge Hlophe's immediate suspension on social media.

Here are some comments:

@perskool said:

"This is so ironic, really now @CyrilRamaphosa. Back in high school, I did a book by Shakespeare called Julius Caesar, this fits perfectly fine, but we will see sooner who will stand."

@Mrmoney115 commented:

"The whole RET Judge."

@jacquesvandenh7 added:

"Great news."

@GueveraLeninist claimed:

"Imagine a constitutional delinquent suspending a distinguished superior court judge. SA has really gone to the dogs."

