Limpho Hani's hopes of keeping Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś in prison have been set aside

The Constitutional Court said it will not revoke its decision of granting Waluś parole and dismissed the application

Waluś was released on parole a few days ago and SA reacted to Hani's widow losing another application

Limpho Hani and Janusz Waluś. Image: @RantsSouth and @MohapiSetenane

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Limpho Hani's application to reconsider and revoke the decision to release Janusz Waluś on parole.

Waluś who assassinated Chris Hani was released from prison on Wednesday after serving a sentence of almost 30 years.

Hani's widower and the SACP argued in their application that the apex court's decision had a patent error and that the judgement should be rescinded. They said their application was not completely analyzed by the court, reported EWN.

The ConCourt unanimously dismissed their bid and said the applicants failed to make a sound case to make the court set aside its decision of releasing Waluś.

According to News24 The apex court explained its reasons behind the decision and said it fully looked into the overlapping submissions between the SACP and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

South Africa's comments are below:

@michaelshabala said:

"The man paid for his sins, he deserves freedom!"

@Vmcplanetradio wrote:

"What Janusz Walus did was absolutely wrong, he has no right to take someone's life. But anyway, he served his sentence, and he doesn't seem to be ready to reveal who sent him."

@Angel41553924 asked:

"Was released this week? Where are the pics on media? Something is beating the water here."

@7Mogal24 mentioned:

"It's not a surprise Dimpho. Let your husband RIP, it will haunt them."

@gender_vernon

"Sad but the law is the law."

Source: Briefly News