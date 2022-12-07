Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś has officially been released from prison after being behind bars since 1993

Waluś's release comes after the Constitutional Court found that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola irrationally denied him parole

The Assasins inevitable release was delayed when he was stabbed two days before the ConCourt's deadline

PRETORIA - Janusz Waluś, the man responsible for killing anti-apartheid activist Chis Hani, has officially been released from prison after spending almost 30 years behind bars.

Janusz Waluś has officially been released from jail. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & stock image/Getting Images

Source: UGC

The assassin was granted parole after the Constitutional Court ruled that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola's denial of Waluś parole application was irrational and should be set aside on Monday, 21 November, Daily Maverick reported.

Waluś was initially meant to be released 10 days after the ConCourt handed down its judgement. Still, his exit from prison was pushed back after another inmate stabbed Walus two days before the deadline.

The inmate responsible for the stabbing was a former SA Air Force pilot and Mkonto we Sizwe veteran, who was also on parole with Waluś.

The controversial killer was immediately given medical attention, and Lamola's office announced that Waluś was only discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, 7 December.

According to EWN, the justice minister's office also announced that Waluś would serve two years under community corrections. Still, violating his parole conditions would see him return to prison.

South Africans react to Janusz Waluś's release

South Africans are divided by Janusz Waluś'srelease from prison,

Below are some reactions:

@ElsocioCubano complained:

"He has been given his freedom to live and be among his friends and family, a chance that he denied Hani's family and friends."

@qhinaphi claimed:

"Painful as it may, there were no grounds in law to keep him in jail."

@RemyBoyWilliams celebrated:

"He did his Time Move on Haters."

@BlackMenace9 added:

"I worry about his safety."

@PhauweRachidi commented:

"Painful, but the law is the law"

Chris Hani’s Killer, Janusz Waluś’s attacker, identified as former MK veteran Mandla Samuel Madonsela

In related news, Briefly News reported that the man who stabbed Janusz Waluś on Tuesday, 29 November, was identified as former Mkonto We Sizwe veteran and SA Air Force sergeant Mandla Samuel Madonsela.

Madonsela is also serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Tshwane for murdering his colleague Lieutenant-Colonel Authon Dominic Stevens and wounding Lieutenant-Colonel Isak Karan at Thaba Tshwane Air Force College on 8 November 2007.

Two witnesses claimed that Madonsela attacked Waluś and stabbed him with a sharp object just two days before Chris Hani's killer was due to be released on parole.

