The man who killed Chris Hani in 1993, Janusz Waluś, was stabbed on Tuesday, 29 November

Former Mkonto we Sizwe veteran Mandla Samuel Madonsela allegedly stabbed Waluś in a fit of anger

Madonsela is also serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Tshwane

PRETORIA - The man who stabbed Janusz Waluś on Tuesday, 29 November, has been identified as former Mkonto We Sizwe veteran and SA Air Force sergeant Mandla Samuel Madonsela.

Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, was stabbed by fellow lifer and former MK veteran Mandla Samuel Madonsela. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux & WIKUS DE WET

Madonsela is also serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Tshwane for murdering his colleague Lieutenant-Colonel Authon Dominic Stevens and wounding Lieutenant-Colonel Isak Karan at Thaba Tshwane Air Force College on 8 November 2007.

Two witnesses claimed that Madonsela attacked Waluś and stabbed him with a sharp object just two days before Chris Hani's killer was due to be released on parole.

As to what motivated the attack, Madonsela was allegedly angry because the group sided with Waluś, claiming they could not support someone responsible for killing their comrade. According to SowetanLIVE, Madonsela was stabbed by other inmates who rushed to Waluś defence following the incident.

An inmate who witnessed the attack told News24 that Waluś was attacked with a homemade knife made of steel. Chris Hani's assassin allegedly tried to fight back but was stabbed in the stomach.

The inmate told the publication:

"There was a lot of blood, but Janusz will survive."

The correctional services department confirmed that Waluś was in stable condition and receiving medical treatment from healthcare officials at the correctional facility.

South Africans react to Janusz Waluś's stabbing

South Africans find the timing of Janusz Walus's stabbing suspicious.

Here are some reactions:

@pricey1884 commented:

"Funny how he’s managed to survive for 28 years, but now he’s due to be released, he’s attacked. Very fishy."

@KingAndree5 claimed:

"Nah, they just phrasing a story to make it seem like he's unsafe im SA; therefore, his parole should be eligible in Poland in his country of origin. Don't trust anything with these guys, he has been jailed since 1992 without any harm in jail now. Why all of a sudden?"

@MphahleleStone speculated:

"Someone wants to silence him. He's probably gonna reveal a lot of information."

@buzzwethu demanded:

"We want pictures as proof."

South Africans expected to protest parole granted to Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś in Pretoria

In a related story, Briefly News reported that scores of people are expected to march to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in protest of the parole granted to Chris Hani’s killer on Wednesday, 30 November.

The march organised by the African National Congress (ANC), Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), the MK Liberations War Veterans Association, and the SA Communist Party has been dubbed the Chris Hani Day of Action.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza said the protest is not to undermine the judiciary but to seek the truth about the freedom fighter’s murder.

