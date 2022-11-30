Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, was stabbed by a fellow inmate on Tuesday afternoon, 29 November

The Department of Correctional Services reported that the inmate tried to stab Walus in the heart

Some South Africans are finding it hard to believe that Walus was stabbed and think it is all a plot to help him escape to his home country, Poland

PRETORIA - South Africans were stunned to learn that Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria two days before his release on parole.

An inmate stabbed Janusz Walus at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility two days before his release. Images: Brenton Geach & Walter Dhladhla

Source: Getty Images

The incident was confirmed by the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, who said Walus was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon, 29 November.

According to TimesLIVE, the details surrounding the stabbing are still sketchy, but it appears that the inmate was trying to stab Walus in the heart but missed. Walus survived the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently recovering.

“His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed, and Mr Walus survived. He was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated," said Nxumalo.

According to SABC News, the inmate who stabbed Walus was in the same housing unit as him. Walus was granted parole by the Constitutional Court last Monday after he challenged the Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola's decision to keep him behind bars.

ConCourt ruled that the Department of Correctional Services had 10 days to release Walus, and he was due to be released on Thursday, 1 December, to serve out his parole.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the incident:

@SGriqua said:

"Has he even been alive all this time? Why are there no recent pictures of him? Is this how they play out the cover up‍♀️"

@Nomtha82 said:

"Only if his victim was that lucky..."

@Ofentse_Cruncho said:

"They should charge him with being involved in a fight with a dangerous weapon."

@Mechanistic said:

"They will say he is not safe in South Africa and must serve his parole in Poland..... ANC government is something."

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś granted South African citizenship to serve parole, citizens divided by ruling

Briefly News previously reported that Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś has been ordered to serve his parole in South Africa. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement on Monday, 28 November.

Waluś has also been granted permanent residence in the country to ensure he adheres to the conditions imposed by the Minister of Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola. The convicted murderer is not allowed to use any travel document or passport issued by the embassy of Poland.

Motsoaledi said that a letter and certificate of exemption would be delivered to Waluś. He said the Polish embassy believes if Waluś is deported to Poland, he won't serve parole.

