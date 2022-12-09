Chief Justice Raymond Zondo took part in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday

Zondo said millions of people in South Africa have suffered for far too long due to the government's corruption

He also said the ruling party needs to put measures in place to ensure that State Capture is never repeated

Former Chief Justice Zondo said corruption needs to be dealt with in South Africa. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gave a speech at UNISA on the second day of commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day.

The judge said corruption in South Africa has prevented citizens from accessing crucial services to improve their lives.

Zondo highlighted state-owned enterprises like Prasa that have been ravaged by corruption and maladministration, reported SABCNews.

"Prasa is a very important state entity that was established in order to provide very essential transport to the people of South Africa, particularly poor people but Prasa has not been able to provide a safe and reliable transport service to poor people in our country."

He said the African National Congress (ANC) needed to reflect on its mistakes and ensure that the country is never subjected to a state capture again.

Zondo was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma five years ago to head the State Capture Inquiry. According to EWN, Zondo said the ANC should have acted swiftly in 2013 after the party's integrity commission suggested that Zuma should resign.

South Africa's comments are below:

@caswellraseleka said:

"This tsotsi Zondo pocketed R5 million bribe for State Capture Inquiry in order to find President Zuma guilty. The most corrupt witch."

@ProfJPMaths stated:

"Zondo is the first Chief Justice to ever be allowed to edit an approved report. He still couldn’t add the Cyril Ramaphosa and Glencore corruption to the new report."

@SiceloNgubane7 mentioned:

"He performed very poorly during the interview but was appointed for corrupt reasons."

@RaseasalaT added:

"The judiciary has turned into a political party under his leadership."

@Mgabadeli819 asked:

"The same Zondo who defends corruption? What a joke. "

Source: Briefly News