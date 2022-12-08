Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba does not believe Cyril Ramaphosa should lead the ruling party for a second term

He was interviewed ahead of the African National Congress national conference and criticised Ramaphosa’s ability to rule

Gigaba said other candidates should be considered for the role of party president based on their credentials and expierence

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has added his voice to calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside.

Former Minister Malusi Gigaba called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside. Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Source: Getty Images

He said someone else should be given a chance to lead the nation since members of the African National Congress do not want a repeat of the last five years. Malusi criticised Ramaphosa’s ability to rule the country and highlighted some struggles.

The former minister was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika when he made the remarks and said the country had unprecedented loadshedding and unemployment, and the economy is stagnant.

The interview was held ahead of the party’s 55th national conference at Nasrec next week, and Gigaba said Ramaphosa should not lead for a second term. He said other candidates should be considered for the role of party president based on their credentials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gigaba also said the ANC is more divided under the president’s rule than ever before. He added that the country’s next five years could not look like the past five years.

The former minister’s comments come as several other politicians called for Ramaphosa to step down. According to TimesLIVE, Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema called for deputy president David Mabuza to lead the ANC and the country.

Mzansi reacts to Malusi Gigaba’s comments:

@SekkieMars said:

“I see these people are now coming out of the woodwork. Time to eat again.”

@EliasJoji commented:

“Look who’s talking, Gupta’s stooge who legalised Gupta’s citizenship. Enabler of state capture according to Zondo report.”

@Island_Tribe17 posted:

“The ANC does not need a repeat. Period!”

@Tebzolah wrote:

“Correct. There must also be no repeat of those who failed before.”

@SkenPitilkin added:

“No, we do not need another five years under the ANC period.”

PA leader Gayton Mckenzie slams comments claiming SA will be ungovernable if Cyril Ramaphosa resigns

Briefly News also reported that Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has slammed claims that the country would become ungovernable should President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

While many have called for the nation’s leader to step down, others believe his removal would be detrimental to the country. African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe was among those who said South Africa would become chaotic should Ramaphosa resign.

Taking to Twitter, McKenzie said his party would not allow the country to become ungovernable. He said that the Patriotic Alliance would take over if the ANC had “lost the appetite to govern”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News