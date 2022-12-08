Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie seemingly called for the president’s removal

He slammed comments saying that South Africa would be ungovernable should Cyril Ramaphosa resign

McKenzie said that the ANC could defend or attack Ramaphosa, but the country would not become headless without him

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has slammed claims that the country would become ungovernable should President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

While many have called for the nation’s leader to step down, others believe his removal would be detrimental to the country. African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe was among those who said South Africa would become chaotic should Ramaphosa resign.

Taking to Twitter, McKenzie said his party would not allow the country to become ungovernable. He said that the Patriotic Alliance would take over if the ANC had “lost the appetite to govern”.

McKenzie added that South Africans have suffered for long enough. Ramaphosa’s future in office remains unstable as Parliament’s section 89 panel’s Phala Phala report looms over his head.

According to TimesLIVE, the president is believed to have committed a serious violation of the law and misconduct of the constitution. McKenzie said that the ANC could defend or attack Ramaphosa, but the country would not become headless without him.

Citizens agreed with McKenzie’s comments, with many calling for the president to resign. Here’s what Mzansi had to say:

Paul Motha said:

“They speak as if Ramaphosa is South Africa’s God, Ramaphosa has come and he will go just like other presidents, there is nothing important about him. He is just a Mafia.”

Koena Malepeng II commented:

“As if the country is not ungovernable already.”

Godswill Gama posted:

“There are many people who can lead this country better than Ramaphosa and more than that he is not our God.”

MoAfrika Borwa wrote:

“The removal of a President can never and should never make a country ungovernable. The sovereignty of this country is bigger than any individual and should be protected at all times.”

Qedusizi Dlamini added:

“A country of 60+ million people can’t be held at ransom by 1 man and his faction. We ate no one’s dollars.”

