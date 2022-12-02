The GOOD party believes President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign over the Parliament’s Section 89 panel’s findings

The committee’s report suggested that Ramaphosa acted in violation of the country’s laws and constitution

GOOD secretary-general and MP Brett Herron said the panel did not find President Ramaphosa guilty of any crime

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - The GOOD party believes President Cyril Ramaphosa should not succumb to the calls for him to resign over the Parliament’s Section 89 panel’s findings.

The GOOD party believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign. Image: Justin Tallis

Source: Getty Images

The committee’s report suggested that Ramaphosa violated the country’s laws and constitution. Rumours suggesting the president’s resignation have been flying around.

However, the GOOD party said Ramaphosa should hold on with his suspected departure from office. GOOD secretary-general and MP Brett Herron told TimesLIVE that the panel did not find Ramaphosa guilty of any crime.

Herron said the panel made recommendations with limited facts at its disposal. The panel recommended that Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The secretary-general believes the president is not guilty of any crime and said he should clear his name. He also claimed that the country would be plunged into a crisis if Ramaphosa threw in the towel.

According to the Mail & Guardian, Ramaphosa plans on seeking a legal review of the report. Citizens react to the party’s comments:

@BThaboDitsele said:

“It is clear that CR does not want to be dragged through a lengthy interrogation that risks revealing more skeletons. Those who stand to lose materially (should he resign) want him to hold on for their sake.”

@Capt104thWolffe commented:

“The GOOD party will defend anyone in the ANC. They are just talking kak.”

@justjiggie wrote:

“What’s untested about a president with side businesses? Isn’t that a violation of the oath?”

@Fortunate__ posted:

“The nothing good coming from that party.”

@ejnalane added:

“That two people’s party must just shut up. Singing for their leader’s position.”

South Africa’s economy negatively affected following release of Phala Phala report, warns economists

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal has caused serious effects on the country’s economy.

It was found that the president may have violated the constitution and the country’s law over the theft of millions in foreign currency.

Since the release of Parliament’s Section 89 panel’s decision, the dollar-rand cross jumped by as much as 4.4%.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News