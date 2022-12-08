African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight

He believes that Parliament’s Section 89 panel’s Phala Phala report should be reviewed at the Constitutional Court

Mabuyane was among those who convinced the president to retain his position through several discussions

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

EASTERN CAPE - Chairperson of the African National Congress in the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should not step aside without a fight.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign. Image: Lulama Zenzile & Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Mabuyane has called for the nation’s leader to take the Parliament’s Section 89 panel’s Phala Phala report to be reviewed at the Constitutional Court. It was recently announced that Ramaphosa may have committed a violation of the law and misconduct of the constitution.

Mabuyane is believed to be an ally of the president. During an interview with SABC News, the ANC Eastern Cape chair said Ramaphosa must not be intimidated into stepping down.

He thanked those who “stood firm” to convince the president not to resign and said Ramaphosa carries the aspirations of many South Africans. He added that the president was leading a revolution.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ramaphosa was expected to announce his resignation last week. However, members of the ruling party and other officials persuaded him not to do so.

According to TimesLIVE, Mabuyane was among those who convinced the president to retain his position through numerous phone calls and virtual meetings. In addition, a source told the publication that provincial leaders “saved the day” after the ministers failed in the mission.

Mzansi reacts to Mabuyane’s remarks:

@28yearslater1 said:

“Birds of a feather thief together.”

@Wa_Mavu commented:

“Stood firm for his stomach, he had to weigh, what if the Buffalo pulls through? Nothing special there.”

@ziendwandwe posted:

“Their intentions are hidden in the image itself, study the secret language by gesturing.”

@MaSweepa wrote:

“Protect the golden goose by all means.”

@doyce_louw added:

“Thick as thieves or whatever they say.”

Analyst warns Mzansi might foot Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala legal bill if re-elected, SA unfazed: “We don’t care”

Briefly News also reported that a political analyst, Dr Fikile Vilakazi, has warned that if President Cyril Ramaphosa is not unseated from power because of the Phala Phala scandal, South Africans might have to take on the legal fees for Phala Phala-related cases.

Many South African citizens seem unfazed by Vilakazi’s warning, with some pointing out that Ramaphosa has his own money.

In contrast, others brushed it off, claiming the same was done for former President Jacob Zuma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News