South African dont seem fazed by the prospect of having to pay for President Cyril Ramaphosa's legal fees

A political analyst warned that taxpayers would have to foot Phala Phala legal fees if Ramaphosa is re-elected in 2024

This comes after parliament postponed the debate on the divisive Phala Phala report to 13 December

DURBAN- A political analyst, Dr Fikile Vilakazi, has warned that if President Cyril Ramaphosa is not unseated from power because of the Phala Phala scandal, South Africans might have to take on the legal fees for Phala Phala-related cases.

A political analyst has warned that taxpayers may have to pay President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala legal fees if he retains power in 2024. Image: Filip Singer & stock photo

Many South African citizens seem unfazed by Vilakazi's warning, with some pointing out that Ramaphosa has his own money. In contrast, others brushed it off, claiming the same was done for former President Jacob Zuma.

This is what South Africans had to say about potentially having to bankroll Ramaphosa's Phala Phala legal challenges:

Sollisto Shakes pointed out:

"Ramaphosa is a billionaire if you don't know."

Steven Parker claimed:

"Will still be cheaper than letting the vultures back in."

Maureen Schroeder Lamprecht commented:

"We pay all the other legal costs of the ANC and cadres, so we will pay these to. Wonder how much Zuma and the ex-Public Protector have cost us."

Lebogang Ramaboea commented:

"Stupid analysis, this is not 1st time President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in court, and taxpayers have been paying. President Nelson Mandela was taken to court taxpayers paid. We paid for Zuma."

Melikhaya Mamba added:

"Footing legal bills is not new to us. Go ask Zuma, Hlaudi and Mkhwebane."

Sandra Lynne Sawers argued:

"And all Zuma’s and the public protector's bills. Will cost the country less than putting State Capture accused in office."

@MotivationZA quipped:

"Don't worry, Daily Maverick will pay."

Parliamentary debate on divisive Phala Phala report delayed

President Cyril Ramaphosa was meant to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, 6 December, where MPs would have debated the Section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala saga. However, the session was inevitably postponed to 13 December, only three days before the African National Congress' (ANC) national elective conference, IOL reported.

Dr Vilakazi claims the timing of the postponement and Ramaphosa's legal challenge in the Constitutional Court are precarious. The political analyst speculates that the delay may be a tactic for the president to retain a modicum of popularity in the build-up to the ANC's elective conference, TimesLIVE reported.

President Ramaphosa put off resignation after provincial leaders advised he could beat Phala Phala allegations

In similar news, Briefly News reported that rumours that President Cyril Ramaphosa would resign as the head of state of South Africa on Thursday, 1 December ran rampant. Still, it seemed Ramaphosa changed his mind after provincial African National Congress (ANC) leaders convinced him that he could beat the charges.

The Presidency announced earlier on Thursday that Ramaphosa would address the nation regarding the damning findings of the Phala Phala report. The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and, therefore, may have a case to answer to.

According to TimesLIVE, the president's speech was ready by late afternoon on Thursday to be delivered by 8pm. It was anticipated that Ramaphosa would announce his withdrawal from his second-term bid for ANC president and step down as president of South Africa.

