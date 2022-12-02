President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to resign from office on Thursday, 1 December but left many south Africans hanging when the address was postponed

Ramaphosa allegedly changed his mind after provincial leaders convinced him to challenge the Phala Phala allegations

Ramaphosa's allies are working overtime to ensure that the allegations don't stick and plan to convince the NEC that the report isn't factual

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

PRETORIA - Rumors that President Cyril Ramaphosa would resign as the head of state of South Africa on Thursday, 1 December ran rampant. Still, it seems Ramaphosa changed his mind after provincial African National Congress (ANC) leaders convinced him that he could beat the charges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa changed his mind about residing after provincial leaders convinced him to fight back. Image: Leon Neal & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The Presidency announced earlier on Thursday that Ramaphosa would address the nation regarding the damning findings of the Phala Phala report. The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and, therefore, may have a case to answer to.

According to TimesLIVE, the president's speech was ready by late afternoon on Thursday to be delivered by 8pm. It was anticipated that Ramaphosa would announce his withdrawal from his second-term bid for ANC president and step down as president of South Africa.

An insider close to the president claimed that Ramaphosa did not need convincing to resign and stated the president felt stepping down from office was in the best interest of the country as a whole. Only after engaging with trusted ministers like Mondli Gungebele, Ramaphosa reportedly pivoted his position.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The publication reported that Ramaphosa was convinced to challenge the Phala Phala allegations after interference from provincial leaders such as ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, his Northern Cape counterpart Zamani Saul and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

Some ANC members seem to be closing ranks around their president. News24 reported that president Ramaphosa's allies devised a strategy to mobilise the ANC national executive committee to defend Ramaphosa early on Friday, 2 December.

The allies claimed they would illustrate to the NEC that the report was inaccurate and the president could not quit based on a "weak report". An NEC member loyal to Ramaphosa told the publication that they were worried the allies would not drum up enough support but had to fight regardless.

"We cannot give his opponents what they want."

The ally claimed.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's change of heart

South Africans have accused Ramaphosa's allies of not caring about the nation.

Below are some comments:

@shinganc speculated:

"This forms part of his fight-back strategy, he never considered resigning in the first place."

@Kaizermoemi3 claimed:

"We all make mistakes, myself and my family we have forgiven you."

@MjenezaN accused:

"They don't care about the country."

Bantu Holomisa endorses DD Mabuza as best man to take over presidency; Mzansi disagrees: “ God help us all!”

In a related story, Briefly News reported the leader of the United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa, has given Deputy President David Mabuza the nod of approval, claiming Mabuza is the obvious choice to take over if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns.

South Africans beg to differ, with some citizens going as far as saying the UDM leader has lost his mind. Holomisa's endorsement of Mabuza comes as rumours of President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation have spread like wildfire following the release of the damning Phala Phala report.

Here's what citizens think about Holomisa's endorsement of Mabuza:

@Graphit54647392 asked:

"But if DD becomes president, will he be able to do it from Russia? Asking for a friend."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News