Former Democratic Alliance member Lindiwe Mazibuko has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's impending resignation

Mazibuko speculated on social media that Ramaphosa's resignation would be an unpleasant situation for South Africa

Many South Africans have disagreed with Mazibuko and stated that things were not precisely peachy under Ramaphosa's leadership

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has shared her thoughts on the Phala Phala farm theft debacle and predicts South Africa will undergo some changes.

Heading online, Mazibuko posted on Twitter that President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation was ordered by "crooks" and that the next 18 months would be hell for Mzansi if he resigned.

In her Twitter thread, Mazibuko noted that had Ramaphosa resigned, it would have opened the door for corrupt individuals in the African National Congress to steal again. She then asked citizens if they could see Deputy President David Mabuza lead the country.

Mazibuko also stated that an early election would not happen and political organisations calling for one are just looking for "an angle". She added that the ANC would simply reshuffle leadership if Ramaphosa resigned.

The former DA leader ended the thread by saying that the only hope South Africans have is the 2024 elections, and they will decide if they want to end their abusive relationship with the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ramaphosa's job has been hanging in the balance since the release of the Phala Phala report on Wednesday, 30 November. According to TimesLIVE, the Democratic Alliance headed the call to dissolve parliament should Ramaphosa resign, stating that Mabuza's presidency would not be ideal.

South Africans weigh in

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"He's no different to Mabuza and all the others you scandalise and insult daily. If he doesn't resign tonight, he will be impeached or arrested for his crimes. The prison cell he built for his enemies is now waiting for him.SA will survive✊.

@Look2Windwards said:

"Cyril must just give us what we want and resign. We'll have another Mbeki day because we don't listen."'

@mattnixonjames said:

"This pains me. The damage to the economy with Cyril gone is not going to be pretty. I would rather have Cyril."

@bohloko_m said:

"What has Ramaphosa done ever since he took over as president? It's been 4 years now. His Zambian counterpart has done a lot in a few months. Cyril doesn't have a plan, Lindiwe. He's a nice person, but that's not enough."

@SugarTanda said:

"When was David Mabuza convicted for you to call him a criminal?"

@mditshwa_a said:

"I admire you, but this is embarrassing. Ramaphosa is not different from an ordinary ANC member here we are here. Your attempt to sanitize him is just too embarrassing."

South Africans weigh in on who should replace Cyril Ramaphosa if he resigns: "Let Thabo Mbeki come back"

Briefly News reported that South Africans have been on the edge of their seats trying to figure out if President Cyril Ramaphosa will resign due to the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report.

The panel released their findings on the Phala Phala farm theft. The report stated that Ramaphosa had a case to answer and may have seriously violated the constitution and broken the law.

On Thursday, 1 December, News24 reported that Ramaphosa would "most likely" resign as the president of the country during an address to the nation, which was subsequently cancelled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News