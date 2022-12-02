President Cyril Raamphosa is not expected to resign yet and is still processing the Phala Phala report findings

Sources close to Ramaphosa have indicated that he made a u-turn about resigning after his ANC supporters convinced him to fight for his jobs

South Africans have opposing views on whether or not Ramaphosa should resign, with some citizens saying he should stay as president

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the damning findings in the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala farm theft, President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be calm and not panicking.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's key supporters have convinced him not to resign and fight for his presidency. Image: Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that the president would not be making a hasty decision about resigning and still needs to study the report and allegations against him.

“It’s not about whether he is panicking, that I can assure you. It’s not about the fact that he lacks confidence in his own caucus.

“It’s about appropriately processing the report, getting the benefit of different views which are being expressed in the interest of the country " said Magwenya.

According to TimesLIVE, Magwenya stated that the president is still studying the report and getting different opinions on the matter. He added that Ramaphosa would address the nation about the way forward after consultation, and his decision would be in the country's best interest.

Ramaphosa was presumed to announce his resignation yesterday, 1 December, but did not pitch for the media briefing.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa did not resign Thursday night because some of his key supporters within the ANC asked him to stay and fight for his job. The Mail & Guardian indicates that some ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members promised to defend him at the special NEC meeting on Friday, 2 December.

Ramaphosa's world turned upside down after the Section 89 panel released that much-anticipated Phala Phala report on Wednesday, 30 November. The panel found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have broken the law and has a case to answer.

Calls to see him resign or step aside as the president of the African National Congress and the country have been mounting since then.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's possible resignation

While most of the country feels Ramaphosa should vacate his position, some of his supporters believe he should stay because he did "nothing wrong". Here are some comments:

@osiristhe1 said:

"Which one is it? Is he leaving, or is he not? Is someone selling RET and EFF a dream?"

@GcinaHlomuka said:

"Ungasabi, Mr President, we are behind you always."

@mjojantaba said:

"We are tired of this criminal now"

@MsweliTeddy said:

"I wish to see Cyril’s advisers. They are doing a bad job, just face the nation and resign simply."

@Tukkies_ said:

"We won't accept his resignation. South Africa still needs him."

