President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to postpone addressing the nation after the incriminating Phala Phala report

The spokesperson for the presidency said Ramaphosa has chosen to consult with the relevant stakeholders before making any decision

SA was disappointed that the president would not honour the anticipated meeting as they expected

President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled the family meeting due to the Phala Phala report. Image: Chris Jackson and Kirsty Wigglesworth

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed the scheduled nation's address that was expected to occur on Thurday night.

The Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the president decided to seek advice after the Phala Phala report.

Magwenya apologised to the country for giving the impression that he would make a speech tonight, reported TimesLIVE.

"We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore whatever decision he makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the country."

The Section 89 committee revealed that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution after they investigated the theft of dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Many South Africans were expecting his resignation after the damning report that was released on 30 November.

"The president appreciates the urgency and enormity of this issue and what it means for the country and the stability of government, and as a result, he is still processing the report and is also engaging role players and stakeholders across the governing party, alliance and is engaging a broad range of stakeholders."

South Africans took to social media after the postponement, and #RamaphosaMustGo started trending. The former Democratic Alliance leader joined in on the discussion and tweeted, "There is nowhere to hide at this point".

More comments from Mzansi are below:

@vhafuwi_111 said:

"What an anticlimax. I had my popcorn ready."

@Tumeloo_M asked:

"So they told him not to resign?"

@Engolotshe_B10 stated:

"It's a movie yazi."

@AHT_YssY mentioned:

"That was enough time to e-wallet most of the ANC NEC members."

@Khumalo05Mpumi added:

"Unless he's resigning, there's no need to address the nation."

@ntsebezoM said:

"He is consulting his international handlers, not abo SACP, COSATU. He doesn't recognise those insignificant groups. He was taking loans without their knowledge."

