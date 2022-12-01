An insider close to President Cyril Ramaphosa claims that the president will resign from office

Rumours of President Ramaphosa's impending resignation have been sparked by the Phala Phala report finding that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to

If Ramaphosa does resign, Deputy President David Mabuza will take the helm until parliament elects a new president

PRETORIA - With calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down mounting, an insider close to the president has claimed that Ramaphose will most likely resign in his address to the nation later today, 1 December.

According to the insider, the president did not have to be convinced about why he should resign, and Ramaphosa argued that his resignation as head of state would be in the best interest of the stability of South Africa.

Speculation of Ramaphosa's impending resignation comes after the Section 89 committee investigating the theft of foreign currency from the president's Phala Phala residence found that Ramaphosa has a case to answer to.

The damning report, released on Wednesday, 30 November, found that President Ramaphosa may have violated several laws. These include a serious violation of :

section 96(2)(a) of the Constitution

section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act

section 96(2)(b) of the Constitution by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office and exposing himself to a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.

According to News24, the president is also likely to resign as president of the African National Congress and pull out of his second-term bid to be re-elected as party president later this month.

The publication also reported that the Constitution stated that Deputy President David Mabuza would act as president in Ramaphosa's stead until parliament votes for a new president.

The president's spokesperson, incent Magwenya announced while speaking on Radio 702 that President Ramaphosa would address the nation after considering all his options.

South Africans react to the possibility of Ramaphosa stepping down

Citizens are torn over President Ramaphosa's impending resignation.

Here are some comments:

@SihleMaseko16 claimed:

"Waiting for the media machine to start showing us DD mansion in Dubai."

@Cdejuju preemptively celebrated:

"Good riddance. We need political leadership that will put the interest of the whole country as the cardinal focus, not some selected minority people."

@EvaluatorM said:

"There goes South Africa."

