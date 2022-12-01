The African National Congress National Executive Committee is set to convene an urgent meeting to discuss damning findings against Cyril Ramaphosa

This comes after the Section 89 panel found that there Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala farm theft

Some South Africans predict that the outcome of the meeting will be disappointing and the NEC will protect Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress National Executive Committee (ANC NEC) plans to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, 1 December, following the release of the Phala Phala farm theft report. However, for some South Africans, the meeting will be for nothing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a topic of discussion at the ANC NEC special meeting scheduled for Thursday, 1 December. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The Section 89 panel released a report on Wednesday, 30 November, stating that there is prima facie evidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The independent panel added that the president may have seriously violated the law in how he handled the theft of millions of dollars at his farm.

According to TimesLIVE, the meeting was convened by the ANC's acting secretary general Paul Mashatile, who is running to become the party's deputy president.

It is believed that Ramaphosa's rivals will try to get him to step aside at the special meeting. The meeting will be held virtually as many NEC members are scattered around the country as the NEC was only supposed to meet on 9 December.

According to the Daily Maverick, Ramaphosa told the independent panel that the charges against him were without merit and the allegations against him were based on hearsay.

The president added that there is no sufficient evidence to suggest that he violated the constitution or broke the law.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the NEC meeting:

@KhethaMabaso31 said:

"Allegedly, ANC NEC must Recall Ramaphosa immediately. The country cannot have such a person as president. Thank God!! Africans have faced Apartheid harassment from his government. "

@mpho_freeman said:

"They called the meeting, but they will do nothing to Ramaphosa. He is the ANC, and he owns them. No one will have the balls to call him out."

@Tladi15 said:

"If ANC is serious about dealing with crime they will act promptly on this guy."

@LesetediTshego said:

"ANC is a scam. Why have they been avoiding it? Keep Ramaphosa, we'll meet in 2024."

@selbyMo said:

"ANC NEC members all have skeletons, Mme NDZ are you ready to expose yours too by vying for the presidency?"

Phala Phala: Ramaphosa explains where the foreign currency came from

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa unravelled his version of events about the controversial Phala Phala burglary to the section 89 panel of legal experts. The president insisted that he did nothing wrong.

The president told the panel how R9.9 million (in today's exchange rate) ended up in the sofa cushions of a spare bedroom at his Phala Phala game farm residence after a Sudanese businessman bought several buffalo in December 2019.

As Ramaposa tells the story, the Phala Phala game farm houses several cattle and game, including Ankole cattle, are also bred and kept on the farm.

