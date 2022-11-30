Thousands of people marched in Pretoria against the release of the man who assassinated Chris Hani in 1993

The ConCourt made a unanimous decision to grant Janusz Waluś parole, and South Africans have been reacting to the news

Waluś was denied parole four times before the court granted his release, which is set for Thursday

Thousands of people protested against the release of Chris Hani's killer from prison. Image: @Lesufi

PRETORIA - On Wednesday, the Tripartite alliance marched to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre to protest against the release of Janusz Waluś, who killed Chris Hani.

The Constitutional Court granted Waluś parole, and he is scheduled to be released on Thursday after serving 28 years for Hani's murder.

The African National Congress (ANC), Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), and the South African Communist Party (SACP) demonstrated on the streets of Pretoria as they walked to the prison, reported the ENCA.

This comes after Waluś was stabbed by his cellmate and taken to the hospital to treat his injury.

Hani's killer is from Poland and was also granted permanent residence by the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi. According to TimesLIVE, the General Secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila, said:

"We want to say we agree with Motsoaledi for restoring the citizenship of this criminal because, without the citizenship, this man will be released here and go. If this rescission application fails, he immediately leaves the country. We want him here to serve his sentence, parole is a continuation of a sentence."

Mzansi's comments on the issue are below:

@mandy_lombo said:

"People have time to march for this but don't think to March for things that affect their lives daily e.g. the persistent load shedding, unemployment, etc."

@Born_of_Afrika mentioned:

"Again, if I may ask. What is this protest going to achieve? ANC government released Walus instead of you advocating for legislation amendment you're making noise in the streets."

@BDubery wrote:

"Walus got parole according to the laws of SA and the judgment of the apex court of this country."

@NguSinga added:

"Clowns of note, the Minister of Justice is ANC. The President is ANC, why don’t you go protest in Luthuli house."

@heritagerider1 asked:

"Why are they all not at work? Oh, never mind."

@Shusha_kaGaba stated:

"A political party protesting against a decision of ConCourt is very worrying for me."

@KabeloDj tweeted:

"Same people won't march for unemployment or service delivery."

