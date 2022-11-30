Chris Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, together with the SACP wants the Constitutional Court to rescind the decision to grant Janusz Walus parole

South Africans are divided over Hani's ConCourt bid; some believe Walus served his time, while others think Chris Hani still deserves justice

Walus was granted parole on 21 November when the ConCourt ruled that he had served his sentence

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - In a last-ditch effort to keep Janusz Waluś behind bars, Chris Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, has applied for her husband's assassin's parole rescinded. South Africans are divided by the widow's ConCourt bid.

Chris Hani’s Widow wants the ConCourt to rescind Janusz Walus' parole. Image: Frennie Shivambu & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

While others believe Limpho is fighting a losing battle, others prefer that Waluś stays behind bars. Here is what citizens are saying:

@Gideon_van_Zyl commented:

"When equality before the law becomes inconvenient."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@davidson_home claimed:

"Agh get over it, he did his time."

@Mo_7772 hoped:

"I hope he’s not using Dali hle."

@mtshweu added:

"Those of us whose husbands were not killed in cold blood, shouldn't judge her because we don't know how she feels. We shouldn't blame her for using the resources at her disposal to continue to seek justice."

@Taxcow2 stated:

"Lol! But the South African government murdered the Marikana miners, the Life Esidimeni patients, etc. Government is murderous filth."

Limpo Hani appeals to ConCourt to hear Janusz Walus' parole case anew

According to TimesLIVE, Limpho Hani has joined forces with the South African Communist Party (SACP) to ask the Constitutional Court of South Africa to rescind the decision to have Janusz Malus released on parole.

The SACP and Hani also want the case to be heard again by a date determined by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the judge that passed down the ruling granting Walus parole.

The apex court ruled that Walus had served his sentence for murdering anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani in 1993. The court ordered Walus to be released from Kgosi Mampuru prison in Tshwane within 10 days.

The judgement was passed down on 21 November, and with Walus' release fast approaching, opponents of the ruling have also taken to the streets to protest the release. News24 reported that the African National Congress (ANC), SACP and Cosatu staged a protest outside the prison on Wednesday, 30 November, on the eve of Walus' release.

Chris Hani’s Killer, Janusz Waluś’s attacker identified as former MK veteran Mandla Samuel Madonsela

In related news, Briefly News reported that the man who stabbed Janusz Waluś on Tuesday, 29 November, has been identified as former Mkonto We Sizwe veteran and SA Air Force sergeant Mandla Samuel Madonsela.

Madonsela is also serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Tshwane for murdering his colleague Lieutenant-Colonel Authon Dominic Stevens and wounding Lieutenant-Colonel Isak Karan at Thaba Tshwane Air Force College on 8 November 2007.

Two witnesses claimed that Madonsela attacked Waluś and stabbed him with a sharp object just two days before Chris Hani's killer was due to be released on parole.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News