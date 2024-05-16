Angel Dugard: Everything to know about Jaycee Dugard's daughter

In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard was kidnapped by Philip and Nancy Garrido. While her family did their best to find her, she would be subject to 18 years of sexual assault while in captivity. During this period, Jaycee gave birth to two kids, Starlet and Angel Dugard. In 2009, the kidnappers were finally arrested, and the victims gained their freedom. What is Angel Dugard’s childhood story, and where is she today?

Angel Dugard, Jaycee Dugard’s firstborn daughter, gained notoriety after her mother released her book, A Stolen Life- A Memoir. The book narrates their misery in the hands of their captors and is nothing short of a horror movie. It is, therefore, no surprise that Angela prefers to lead a private lifestyle away from the shadows of her past.

Angel Dugard’s profile summary

Full name Angel Dugard Nickname Angel Gender Female Date of birth 18 August 1994 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Parents Jaycee Lee Dugard and Phillip Craig Garrido Siblings Starlet Dugard Famous as Jaycee Lee Dugard’s daughter

Who is Angel Dugard?

Angel Dugard (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 18 August 1994 in California, USA. She grew up alongside her sister, Starlet, who is three years younger than her.

However, Angel’s upbringing was nowhere close to normal as she was fathered and raised by her mother’s kidnapper.

What happened to Angel Dugard’s mother, Jaycee Dugard?

Jaycee gave birth to her first child at the age of 14. Here is a summary of the traumatic events that the mother went through at such a young age.

Kidnapping and pregnancy

On 10 June 1991, Jaycee was kidnapped while walking towards a bus stop in California. The Garridos kept her in a tiny shed that was soundproof, where Phillip sexually abused her.

After two years, she got pregnant and was forced to give birth to Angel by herself. In a 2018 interview with ABC News, the victim described the moment of her child’s birth, saying:

I saw her, and she was beautiful. I was not alone anymore. I had somebody that was mine. I knew I could never let anything happen to her. I did not know how to do that, but I did.

Three years later, Jaycee welcomed her second daughter. She added:

I had a second person to love and love me and maybe another piece of my mom to hold on to.

Freedom

Angel and Starlet grew up knowing that the Garridos were their biological parents. But this did not stop their mother from doing the best she could for them at the time.

Although she had only received a fifth-grade education, Jaycee homeschooled the girls, teaching them various subjects. On 24 August 2009, Garrido took the siblings to visit the University of California, where some employees noticed something fishy with the girls’ behaviour.

This eventually led to the arrest of the kidnappers and freedom for Dugard and her daughters. According to The Cinemaholic, the girls struggled with their father’s predicament due to the emotional connection they had formed with him.

Dugard was later reunited with her mother, Terry, and step-sister, Shayna. The Guardian reports that the first words she said to her mother when they met face to face were:

Hi, mom. I have babies.

How old were Jaycee Dugard's daughters when she was found?

Angel was 15, while her younger sister Starlet was only 12. As per The Telegraph, neither sibling knew the reality until they were liberated from their psychotic dad. It was only then that they learnt of the kidnapping and the identity of their biological mother.

Did Jaycee Dugard have Stockholm syndrome?

In the days following her rescue, it was discovered that Dugard exhibited signs of Stockholm syndrome, a condition where captives bond with their captors.

However, in a 2016 interview, she explained that her willingness to interact with her kidnappers was only a means of survival.

I adapted to survive my circumstances. I always remembered that he [Phillip] was my captor.

Where is Phillip Garrido now?

On 28 April 2011, the Garridos pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual abuse. Phillip was later sentenced to 431 years to life imprisonment, while his wife received a 36-year sentence. He is currently serving his jail time in the California State Prison, Corcoran.

Where is Jaycee Dugard's daughter, Angel Dugard?

After the rescue mission, Angel underwent extensive therapy to help her overcome the trauma she had experienced alongside her mom and sister.

According to her mother’s interview with ABC Network, the siblings are no longer interested in seeing their father. Yet, Jaycee will not forbid them if they wish to. She said:

I want them to make their own choices in life, and if they need to, they should. I hope they do not want to, but as long as he is in prison and they are safe, I will not hinder their ability to make that choice.

Jaycee also revealed that her loving and resilient daughters were enrolled in college. However, only a few people close to them know their truth as they maintain low-key profiles.

It has been more than a decade since Angel Dugard, her younger sister and their mother were rescued from their captor, Phillip Garrido, who also happens to be their dad. Despite their mom’s popularity, the siblings stay away from the limelight.

