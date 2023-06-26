Is Bennett Armistead Schauer Laura Linney's son? Everything we know

Benette Armistead Schauer is an American celebrity child famously known as the son of Laura Linney and Marc Schauer. His mother is a renowned actress with over 100 acting credits. Besides being an actress, she is a television producer, singer and voiceover artist. Laura had her only child at an age when chances of conceiving were slim. As such, she regards Bennett as the best gift.

Bennett is a 9-year-old child currently in pursuit of his education. Some of his background information remains unknown, and his parents do not prefer exposing him to the media’s eyes. Many celebrity children tend to follow in their parents’ career footsteps, but it is unclear if this will be the case for Bennett. Here is his brief profile summary and bio.

Bennett’s profile summary and bio

Full name Bennett Armistead Schauer Gender Male Date of birth 8 January 2014 Age 9 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York, USA Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Parents Laura Linney and Marc Schauer

Bennett Armistead Schauer’s age

Bennett (aged 9 years old as of 2023) was born on the 8th of January 2014 in New York, USA. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Bennett Armistead Schauer’s net worth?

Bennett does not have a known net worth. Sources estimate his mother is worth $10 million, which she earned primarily through her career in the entertainment industry. She has starred in movies such as Lorenzo’s Oil, Congo, Primal Fear and The Truman Show.

How many children does Laura Linney have?

The American actress has one child with her husband, Marc Schauer. Laura had her son when she was 49 years old and has expressed how much of a blessing he is. As per People, she said,

“I’m so happy that I have a child. He’s been such a gift. In the first year of being a mom, I realised there were muscles in my face that had never been used before. When I Looked at him, I smiled in a way I never had before. My face was sore all the time.”

Did Laura Linney give birth to her son? She gave birth to her son in the early hours of the 8th of January 2014. Laura was secretive about her pregnancy and even though she attended celebrity events, reports state that her figure-hiding outfits hid her baby bump so well that many could not tell she was pregnant.

Who is Marc Schauer?

Marc is the father of Laura Linney’s son, Bennett. He was born in Telluride, Colorado, on the 5th of April 1960. Much of his background information is not public knowledge considering that he only rose to fame after meeting Laura. He works in the United States as a real estate agent.

How did Bennett Armistead Schauer’s parents meet?

Laura and Marc met in 2004 at a film festival in Colorado. At the time, Marc was a VIP host responsible for showing guests around. Years later, the two met in Chicago and started dating. Bennett’s parents got engaged in 2007, after which they exchanged wedding vows in 2009.

Bennett Armistead Schauer’s popularity resulted from his parents’ celebrity status. Much is not known about him and it is understood that he is currently pursuing his primary education.

