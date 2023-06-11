Meet Ella and Alexander Clooney, George Clooney's children

Once known for his failed relationships with women, Hollywood actor George Clooney was considered one of the industry's most eligible bachelors. But his life has changed since marrying Amal, as they welcomed their adorable twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney.

George Clooney at the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie Charity Gala in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photo: Joshua Sammer

Source: Getty Images

George Clooney's children have garnered significant attention due to their famous father. More than five years since their birth, glimpses of them remain elusive, despite their father frequently discussing them in interviews. Here is what you should know about the actor's children.

George Clooney's profile summary

Full name George Timothy Clooney Date of birth 6 May 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nina Bruce (née Warren) Father Nick Clooney Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) Children 2 Profession Actor, filmmaker Net worth $500 million

How many biological kids does George Clooney have?

George has two biological children, who are twins. They are Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney.

How old are the Clooney twins now?

As of 2023, Alexander Clooney's age and that of his twin sister are six years. They were born on 6 June 2017.

Who are Ella and Alexander Clooney's parents?

The twins' parents are George and Amal. George is a renowned American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter, known for his notable roles in ER, Ocean's Eleven, and Batman & Robin. He is also involved in philanthropy and advocacy for various causes.

Amal, formerly Amal Alamuddin, is a Lebanese-British attorney and social and human rights activist. She co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice with her husband, George.

George and Amal at The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The lovebirds engaged in April 2014 after meeting through a mutual friend in July 2013. They obtained their marriage license in August 2014 and officially tied the knot on 27 September 2014 during a ceremony held in Venice, Italy.

What languages do George Clooney's twins speak?

Alexander Clooney's twins speak Italian and French. The parents complained about teaching them to converse in Italian instead of English, his second language. In their father's words, he said:

We've made a terrible mistake; we taught them Italian. But we don't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying.

Did Amal Clooney carry her children?

George's wife carried her children. Reports confirmed her pregnancy in February 2017, and she gave birth to Ella and Alexander in June 2017. The twins were born in London, where the family resided.

How rich is George Clooney?

Actor George is estimated to have a net worth of $500 million, primarily from his successful acting career, directing, and producing endeavours. He is an A-list actor and commands a minimum of $20 million for each film role.

George spoke onstage at the screening of Ocean's Eleven during the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Galla

Source: Getty Images

Amal Clooney's net worth is $50 million. She operates an extensive real estate portfolio with her husband. The couple reportedly have properties in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. They have a villa in Lake Como, a $13 million mansion in England, and another $13 million in Laglio, Italy.

George has successfully safeguarded his children's privacy, which is why Alexander Clooney's photos and those of his twins are scarce to find online. As the children mature, there is widespread anticipation to witness their journey and discover more about their lives.

