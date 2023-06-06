Elizabeth Taylor's children: Who are they and what do they do?
Elizabeth Taylor was a British actress and humanitarian. She gained notoriety for her role in the 1963 film Cleopatra. The Hollywood star won many awards, including four Golden Globes and three Academy Awards. Sadly, she died of congestive heart failure in 2011, leaving behind four children. Discover who Elizabeth Taylor's children are and their careers in this article.
Taylor's sons followed in her footsteps to become accomplished on-screen stars. Although her daughters chose different career paths, they have kept their mother's legacy alive.
Elizabeth Taylor's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Elizabeth Taylor
|Nickname
|Elizabeth
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 February 1932
|Died
|23 March 2011
|Age
|79 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|London, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Byron House School
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husbands
|7
|Children
|Michael Howard, Christopher Edward, Liza Todd, Maria Burton
|Profession
|Actress
|Years active
|1942-2007
|Net worth
|$600 million
|@elizabethtaylor
Was Elizabeth Taylor married?
The on-screen star had been married eight times to seven men. Here is a summary of her marital life:
1. Conrad Hilton
Elizabeth married Conrad, a hotel-chain heir when she was 18 years old. However, their union ended after eight months in 1951.
2. Michael Wilding
Taylor and Michael, a British actor, met on the set of Ivanhoe. The duo married in 1952 despite their 20-year-old age difference. They divorced in 1957, citing irreconcilable differences.
3. Mike Todd
Shortly after her divorce from Wilding, the actress married movie producer Todd. Sadly, their marriage tragically ended after he died in a plane crash on 22 March 1958.
4. Eddie Fisher
Elizabeth moved on to marry her close friend Eddie, a talented singer. By this time, Fisher was still married to actress Debbie Reynolds, which attracted negative publicity for Taylor.
5. Richard Burton
The on-screen stars met on the Rome set of Cleopatra and tied the knot in 1964. However, they divorced in 1974 and reconciled soon after. The pair remarried in 1975, but a year later, they divorced again.
6. John Warner
In 1979, the actress married John, a Virginia politician. Unfortunately, she could not fit into the political lifestyle and divorced him in 1982.
7. Larry Fortensky
Elizabeth later married Larry Fortensky, a construction worker 20 years her junior. They met at the Betty Ford Clinic and exchanged vows in 1991. They parted ways in 1996, and she vowed never to marry again.
Elizabeth Taylor's kids
How many biological children did Elizabeth Taylor have? Taylor was the mother of four children, three biological and one adopted. Below are fascinating things to uncover about them.
Michael Howard Wilding Jr.
Did Michael Wilding have any children? Michael was born on 6 January 1953 to Elizabeth and Michael Wilding. He is a talented actor who has appeared in numerous films, including Deadly Illusion, Blame It on the Night, Dallas and Guiding Light.
Christopher Edward Wilding
Christopher is the second son of Taylor and Michael Wilding. As of 2023, he is 68 years old. Edward followed in his parents' footsteps to become an actor and film director. Some of his famous films include Overboard, Tombstone and The Shadow.
Liza Todd
Liza is the actress' eldest daughter with Mike Todd. She was born on 6 August 1957. The 66-year-old is among the best equestrian sculptors, exhibiting her work in Europe and USA.
Maria Burton
Does Elizabeth Taylor have an adopted daughter? Maria is the adopted daughter of Taylor and Richard. She is a fashion designer and philanthropist currently living in Idaho.
Who are Elizabeth Taylor's grandchildren?
The Night Watch star had ten grandkids. They are:
- Laela Wilding
- Naomi Wilding
- Caleb Wilding
- Andrew Wilding
- Tarquin Wilding
- Lowell Wilding
- Quinn Tivey
- Rhys Tivey
- Elizabeth Carson
- Richard McKeown
Did Elizabeth Taylor leave her money to her children?
The late Hollywood star passed most of her assets to her children, grandchildren and various charities. She had an estimated net worth of $600 million at the time of death.
Elizabeth Taylor's children and grandchildren are all famous like her. They continue her legacy in the entertainment industry and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
