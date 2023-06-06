Global site navigation

Elizabeth Taylor's children: Who are they and what do they do?
Celebrity biographies

Elizabeth Taylor's children: Who are they and what do they do?

by  Ruth Gitonga

Elizabeth Taylor was a British actress and humanitarian. She gained notoriety for her role in the 1963 film Cleopatra. The Hollywood star won many awards, including four Golden Globes and three Academy Awards. Sadly, she died of congestive heart failure in 2011, leaving behind four children. Discover who Elizabeth Taylor's children are and their careers in this article.

Elizabeth Taylor's kids
Elizabeth Taylor's photo. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images

Taylor's sons followed in her footsteps to become accomplished on-screen stars. Although her daughters chose different career paths, they have kept their mother's legacy alive.

Elizabeth Taylor's profile summary and bio

Full nameElizabeth Taylor
NicknameElizabeth
GenderFemale
Date of birth 27 February 1932
Died23 March 2011
Age79 years old
Zodiac signPisces
BirthplaceLondon, United Kingdom
Nationality British-American
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
EducationByron House School
SexualityStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-husbands7
ChildrenMichael Howard, Christopher Edward, Liza Todd, Maria Burton
ProfessionActress
Years active1942-2007
Net worth$600 million
Instagram@elizabethtaylor

Was Elizabeth Taylor married?

The on-screen star had been married eight times to seven men. Here is a summary of her marital life:

1. Conrad Hilton

Did Michael Wilding have any children?
Mr and Mrs Conrad Hilton Jr. at the Church of Good Shepherd after their wedding. Photo: Bettmann
Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth married Conrad, a hotel-chain heir when she was 18 years old. However, their union ended after eight months in 1951.

2. Michael Wilding

Elizabeth Taylor’s kids
Actors Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Wilding with their sons Michael (left) and Christopher. Photo: Hulton Archive
Source: Getty Images

Taylor and Michael, a British actor, met on the set of Ivanhoe. The duo married in 1952 despite their 20-year-old age difference. They divorced in 1957, citing irreconcilable differences.

3. Mike Todd

Did Michael Wilding have any children?
Actress Elizabeth Taylor with her husband, Mike Todd. Photo: S&G/PA Images
Source: Getty Images

Shortly after her divorce from Wilding, the actress married movie producer Todd. Sadly, their marriage tragically ended after he died in a plane crash on 22 March 1958.

4. Eddie Fisher

Was Elizabeth Taylor married?
British-born actor Elizabeth Taylor with her husband, Eddie Fisher, at the Academy Awards. Photo: Darlene Hammond
Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth moved on to marry her close friend Eddie, a talented singer. By this time, Fisher was still married to actress Debbie Reynolds, which attracted negative publicity for Taylor.

5. Richard Burton
Did Elizabeth Taylor leave her money to her children?
British film stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton at their first wedding. Photo: William Lovelace
Source: Getty Images

The on-screen stars met on the Rome set of Cleopatra and tied the knot in 1964. However, they divorced in 1974 and reconciled soon after. The pair remarried in 1975, but a year later, they divorced again.

6. John Warner

How many biological children does Elizabeth Taylor have?
English-born actor Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, American politician John Warner. Photo: Frank Edwards
Source: Getty Images

In 1979, the actress married John, a Virginia politician. Unfortunately, she could not fit into the political lifestyle and divorced him in 1982.

7. Larry Fortensky

Elizabeth Taylor’s grandchildren
Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky at the Museum of Miniatures. Photo: Steve Granitz
Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth later married Larry Fortensky, a construction worker 20 years her junior. They met at the Betty Ford Clinic and exchanged vows in 1991. They parted ways in 1996, and she vowed never to marry again.

Elizabeth Taylor's kids

How many biological children did Elizabeth Taylor have? Taylor was the mother of four children, three biological and one adopted. Below are fascinating things to uncover about them.

Michael Howard Wilding Jr.

Did Michael Wilding have any children?
Michael Wilding Jr. and Brooke Plance at the Film Society of Lincoln Centre Tribute. Photo: Ron Galella
Source: Getty Images

Did Michael Wilding have any children? Michael was born on 6 January 1953 to Elizabeth and Michael Wilding. He is a talented actor who has appeared in numerous films, including Deadly Illusion, Blame It on the Night, Dallas and Guiding Light.

Christopher Edward Wilding

Was Elizabeth Taylor married?
Elizabeth Taylor and her son Chris Wilding at the InStyle Magazine Gala. Photo: J. Vespa
Source: Getty Images

Christopher is the second son of Taylor and Michael Wilding. As of 2023, he is 68 years old. Edward followed in his parents' footsteps to become an actor and film director. Some of his famous films include Overboard, Tombstone and The Shadow.

Liza Todd

How many biological children does Elizabeth Taylor have?
Lord David Rowe-Beddoe and Liza Todd Burton (R) at a ceremony honouring Richard Burton with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Jerod Harris
Source: Getty Images

Liza is the actress' eldest daughter with Mike Todd. She was born on 6 August 1957. The 66-year-old is among the best equestrian sculptors, exhibiting her work in Europe and USA.

Maria Burton

Was Elizabeth Taylor married?
Actor Richard Burton's daughter Maria Burton at a ceremony honouring Richard Burton with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images

Does Elizabeth Taylor have an adopted daughter? Maria is the adopted daughter of Taylor and Richard. She is a fashion designer and philanthropist currently living in Idaho.

Who are Elizabeth Taylor's grandchildren?

The Night Watch star had ten grandkids. They are:

  • Laela Wilding
  • Naomi Wilding
  • Caleb Wilding
  • Andrew Wilding
  • Tarquin Wilding
  • Lowell Wilding
  • Quinn Tivey
  • Rhys Tivey
  • Elizabeth Carson
  • Richard McKeown

Did Elizabeth Taylor leave her money to her children?

Was Elizabeth Taylor married?
Actress Elizabeth Taylor's grandchildren, Rhys Tivey, Elizabeth Carson and Quinn Tivey, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation ceremony. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo
Source: Getty Images

The late Hollywood star passed most of her assets to her children, grandchildren and various charities. She had an estimated net worth of $600 million at the time of death.

Elizabeth Taylor's children and grandchildren are all famous like her. They continue her legacy in the entertainment industry and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

READ ALSO: Wesley Snipes' children: How many are they, and where are they now?

Briefly recently published an article on Wesley Snipes' children. Wesley is a renowned actor and producer who rose to prominence for starring in the vampire movie, The Blade.

The famous actor has not only enjoyed an illustrious career but also has a big family. From his two marriages to April Dubois and Nakyung Park, he has five children.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel