Jey Uso's wife: Everything you need to know about Takecia Travis

Joshua Samuel Fatu, known professionally as Jey Uso, is an American professional wrestler signed to WWE. Widely recognized as a former member of the wrestling tag team The Usos, he is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. In addition, Fatu is a member of the famous Anoaʻi family of Samoan professional wrestlers. But beyond his illustrious career, he is a doting husband and father. Who is Jey Uso's wife?

Jey Uso during a wrestling match (L). The wrestler at the One World Observatory before SummerSlam (R). Photo: @uceyjucey on Instagram, Brent N. Clarke via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jey Uso's wife, Takecia Travis, has one of the most grounded and private lives despite her husband’s prominence. She prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. Nonetheless, an in-depth analysis reveals interesting facts about the celebrity spouse.

Takecia Travis’ profile summary and bio

Full name Takecia Travis Fatu Nickname Takecia Gender Female Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Escambia High School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jey Uso Children 2 ( Jaciyah and Jeyce) Famous for Being Jey Uso’s wife

Who is Jey Uso's wife, Takecia Travis?

Takecia Travis was born and raised in the USA. However, her age and family background remain a mystery. Regarding her education, Travis attended Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, USA.

Wrestler Jey Uso at the WWE SummerSlam VIP party at Beverly Hills Hotel. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Original

How much is Takecia Travis’ net worth?

Takecia Travis is a homemaker. While her husband's calling is in the wrestling ring, she is comfortable caring for their kids and home. Therefore, estimating Travis’ net worth may be difficult.

Takecia Travis’ profiles

The celebrity wife is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. As such, it is not easy to find any of Takecia Travis’ photos online.

Who is Jey Uso?

Fatu made his professional wrestling debut alongside his brother, Jonathan Fatu, as a tag team named The Fatu Twins on 8 June 2007.

On 12 December 2008, he appeared for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) as Josh Fatu alongside his brother, Jonathan. Jonathan and Joshua fought twice as a tag team for XCW in Texas, USA, the following year.

In 2010, the siblings renamed their tag team the Uso Brothers, making their debut in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). On 26 April 2011, The Usos were drafted to the SmackDown brand as part of the 2011 Supplemental Draft.

At the time, Tamina Snuka, their cousin, and Naomi, Jimmy’s wife, were the pair's managers. From July 2021 to June 2023, Samuel was part of the stable The Bloodline alongside his cousin Roman Reigns and his brothers Jimmy and Solo Sikoa.

Jey Uso speaking on the wrestling ring (L). The wrestler during a match (R). Photo: @uceyjucey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As part of The Usos, Jey bagged the award of holding the record for the longest male tag team championship reign in WWE history at 622 days.

In addition, they are the first team to win both the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Championships and the first team to hold them simultaneously as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, The Usos disbanded on 5 August 2023, and both Jey and Jimmy sought out their individual careers. Samuel won the Feud of the Year category as a single wrestler in 2020 for his feud with Roman Reigns.

The following year, he won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Jey would later win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside renowned wrestler Cody Rhodes.

This marked his fourth reign with the Raw Tag Team Championship and sixth with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Jey Uso’s age

Joshua (aged 38 as of 2024) was born on 22 August 1985 in San Francisco, California, USA. He was born nine minutes after his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, to parents Solofa Fatu Jr. and Talisua Fuavai. Jey is of Samoan descent.

He attended Escambia High School, where he played competitive football. Fatu later proceeded to the University of West Alabama, where he played linebacker from 2003 to 2005.

Is Jey Uso married?

Jey Uso speaking to an interviewer at One World Observatory in New York City. Photo: Brent N. Clarke

Source: UGC

Jey Uso met his wife, Takecia Travis, while they were both students at Escambia High School. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after a long dating period. Does Jey Uso have kids? The high school sweethearts have two kids together: sons Jaciyah and Jeyce.

What is Jey Uso’s net worth?

Various sources pen Jey’s net worth at $2 million, with an annual salary of $250,000 at the time of writing. His income primarily stems from his successful 16-year-old professional wrestling career.

Jey Uso’s wife, Takecia Travis, gives good meaning to the famous phrase, "Behind every successful man is a woman." Her unwavering support for her husband’s wrestling career is unmatched. The couple’s marriage has stood the test of time and has been admired by many.

READ MORE: Ronda Rousey's net worth, income, salary, personal details

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about renowned American wrestler Ronda Rousey. She is a record-breaking star and former mixed martial artist known as the first UFC women's champion. Ronda Rousey's net worth ranks her among the wealthiest MMA wrestlers in the world.

The wrestler's net worth depicts her hard work and achievements in her career. As she is popularly known, the Arm collector was inspired and trained by her mother, a former Judoka. Today, she has become a force to reckon with in WWE and an iconic figure in UFC, finishing fights in 30 seconds. But then, how much is the female grappler worth?

Source: Briefly News