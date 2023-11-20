Nicole McNamara's age, children, husband, career and net worth

Nicole McNamara is a Portuguese former environmental sciences teacher best known as Garrett McNamara’s wife. Garrett, a professional big wave surfer, is widely recognized for setting the world record for the largest wave ever surfed, as documented in the HBO series 100 Foot Wave. He has won several Billabong XXL Awards for his natural talent. The couple have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade despite their 20-year age difference.

Despite her husband’s prominence, Nicole prefers to maintain a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. This in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity wife.

Nicole McNamara's profile summary and bio

How old is Nicole McNamara?

Nicole McNamara (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 2 May 1987 in Portugal. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

McNamara’s parents, Rose and Carlos Macias, are New Jersey natives who currently live in Florida. Carlos was a surfer and boat captain, while Rose previously worked at iStudio Salons.

Regarding her education, Nicole attended the University of North Florida, from where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Community Health.

Similarly, she has a Master’s in Environmental Science from Nova South Eastern University. Macias also studied the Ayurvedic Lifestyle Consultant course at the American Institute of Vedic Sciences.

Professional career

The celebrity wife worked as an environmental science teacher at the School Board of Boward County in Florida. Currently, she serves as her husband’s manager. The pair travels the world together for surfing events to create awareness about the need to preserve ocean life.

Nicole McNamara’s profiles

The Portugal native is active on social media. She has 21.7k Instagram followers. Moreover, Nicole’s joint Instagram account with her husband has 254k followers as of 13 November 2023.

Who is Garrett McNamara?

The American surfer rose to stardom for successfully negotiating a monstrous barrel at Jaws and for being the first person ever to ride a wave formed from calving glaciers. In November 2011, he entered the Guinness World Records for chasing storms and tracking swells.

Garrett caught a 78-foot wave in Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal, after being towed into the wave by a jet ski. In January 2013, he broke his own record by surfing an estimated 100-foot (30 m) wave.

Unfortunately, in January 2016, the sportsperson suffered from an injury: a dislocated shoulder and a broken upper arm, which required surgery, as he suffered a severe wipeout before being swallowed by a monster-size wave. Local surfers have revealed that this was the worst wipeout caught on video.

Garrett McNamara’s age

McNamara (aged 56 as of 2023) was born on 10 August 1967 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, USA. His zodiac sign is Leo. Garrett has Irish ancestry. His mother, who was a domestic abuse victim, raised him and his younger brother, Liam, single-handedly.

Garrett McNamara’s height

Garrett stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 175 pounds (79 kilograms). The sportsman features brown hair and eyes.

How did Garrett and Nicole meet?

When Nicole and Garrett first met, both were married to other people. The duo exchanged nuptials at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal, in November 2012.

They have three children: Barrel (born in 2015), Theia Love Nazaré Celeste Rose (born in 2018), and Fe do Mar Strawberry Lucy (born in 2021). However, Garrett has three kids from his previous marriage to Konnie Pascual: Ariana Kaimana (born in 1995), Titus Waimea (born in 1997) and Tiari.

What is Garrett McNamara’s net worth?

Various sources pen McNamara’s net worth at $5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful surfing career.

Nicole McNamara gained notoriety for being Garrett’s wife. She has always been by her husband’s side, providing proverbial support for the successful sportsman.

