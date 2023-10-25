Chicago's ABC 7 Cheryl Scott: Facts and bio of the weather forecaster

Famed weather forecaster Cheryl Scott is easily identified through her pleasant demeanour and passion for her job. With an impressive educational background and credentials, Cheryl worked through the ranks to become a well-known meteorologist in Chicago. Where is Cheryl Scott now?

Cheryl Scott is a beloved meteorologist. Photo: @cherylscottwx on Instagram (modified by author)

It is unknown when she discovered her passion for the field, but Cheryl had realised her dream career by the time she attended college. She graduated from Brown University in 2007 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geological Sciences and obtained her Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University in 2010.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Cheryl Scott Date of birth January 29, 1985 Age 38 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Waterford, New Jersey, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 167,64 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Marie Picciano Scott (mother, father undisclosed) Children None Profession Meteorologist Education Brown University and Mississippi State University Native language English Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Cheryl Scott’s Reddit page dedicated to her (also known as a subreddit) shows that the TV personality has a growing fanbase on various platforms, with an ever-growing amount of fans on her Instagram and X (Twitter) pages. Here is what else we know of her life in more detail.

How old is Cheryl Scott?

Famous meteorologist Cheryl Scott (aged 38 years as of 2023) was born on January 29, 1985.

What nationality is Cheryl Scott?

The beloved media personality was born in Waterford, New Jersey, making her an American national. She currently resides in Chicago, Illinois.

When did Cheryl Scott get married?

Cheryl Scott’s dating history is a popular topic amongst fans. On October 9, 2019, Cheryl made an Instagram post stating that her then-boyfriend, Dante Deiana, had proposed to her at Haleakalā National Park at some point in 2018, and she said yes.

There is curiosity regarding whether Dante became Cheryl Scott’s husband, as no official wedding was reported, and she does not wear a wedding ring. If her social media posts are anything to go by, she is no longer engaged to him and last posted photos of her at the beach with another man named Tyler Cole.

The meteorologist works for ABC 7. Photo: @cherylscottwx on Instagram (modified by author)

Cheryl Scott’s job

Cheryl works as a meteorologist at ABC 7 Eyewitness News in Chicago. Having been there since December 2014, Cheryl also had experience with stations, including local Chicago station NBC 5 and WBIR-TV, an NBC affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Cheryl had also previously worked for WSEE-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania, and got her start in 2006 at WCAU-NBC 10 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The successful TV personality is currently on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross.

Who is the chief meteorologist on ABC 7 Chicago?

Various meteorologists work for the news channel. According to his LinkedIn page, the late Jerry Taft was the chief meteorologist at the station.

As of 2023, the chief meteorologist is unconfirmed, but it could be Larry Mowry, who their official website describes as a 'veteran meteorologist'.

Cheryl Scott is single as of 2023. Photo: @cherylscottwx on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Larry Mowry now?

Celebrated meteorologist Larry Mowry had not stayed with ABC 7 Chicago throughout his career. His biography on the station's website states he is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) with the American Meteorological Society and is considered 'one of the best severe weather broadcast meteorologists in the country.'

Larry first began his career as a meteorologist for ABC 7 in 2004, leaving for a period and returning in April 2016. He has former experience with stations KTVT and WKMG.

Cheryl Scott’s net worth

She is most reported as having a $1.2 million net worth, but the value ranges between $1 million and $5 million. According to various reports, Cheryl Scott’s salary is approximately $150,000 annually.

Cheryl Scott’s profiles

Cheryl Scott’s Instagram profile has 105K followers as of October 19, 2023. Her (X) Twitter page has 61.9K followers.

Cheryl Scott is a locally known and loved meteorologist in Chicago. Her prior experience in the field shows a promising talent that has only begun to make her name for herself in the industry, with an already impressive amount of experience.

