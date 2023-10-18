All about Laura Sohn, Agent Alina Park in The Blacklist in real life

Laura Sohn is an American model and actress popularly known for her role as Agent Park on The Blacklist. She attended Rutgers University and Mason Gross Schools of the Arts, where she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting degree. Since her debut in the entertainment industry, she has starred in several notable television productions.

Although Laura has received notoriety because of her work, some of her life facts have remained hidden from the public’s eyes. Her dating history and information about her family encompass her unknown life details. Here is more about her career journey below.

Laura’s profile summary and bio

Full name Laura Stella Sohn Gender Female Date of birth 1 August 1994 Age 29 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Jersey, USA Current residence San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 5 inches Weight in kilograms 50 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Education Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts Occupation Model, actress Net worth Approximately $500,000 Social media Instagram

Laura Sohn’s age

Laura (aged 29 years old as of 2023) was born on 1 August 1994 in New Jersey. She spent a few years of her childhood there, after which her family moved to San Francisco, California, where she currently resides. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Laura Sohn’s family

Besides the fact that her family is of an Asian background and that they relocated to San Francisco, nothing else is known about her family. She has yet to reveal much about who her parents are or whether she has siblings.

Laura Sohn’s career

After graduating from Rutgers University, Laura kick-started her career with modelling. However, she decided to focus more on acting and attended acting classes in addition to doing theatre performances. Her career started picking up after her appearances in The Blacklist and NCIS: New Orleans.

Laura Sohn’s movies and TV shows

Laura made her on-screen debut in 2016 in a short film called The Vampire Leland. After that, she secured acting roles in several movies and television shows:

2019-2022: The Blacklist as Alina Park

as Alina Park 2020: Worth as Law Student Nguyen

as Law Student Nguyen 2019: NCIS: New Orleans as Bobbi

as Bobbi 2019: God Friended Me as Mary Yang

as Mary Yang 2018: Instinct as Millennial

Was Laura Sohn on NCIS?

Laura was a cast member of the American television series, playing the character of Bobbi. Her role in this TV show contributed to her recognition and exposure to Hollywood’s acting industry.

Who is Agent Park on The Blacklist?

In The Blacklist, Laura Sohn plays the character of Alina Park, an FBI agent with extensive experience in Anchorage. She joined the show on its seventh season before being added as a series regular for seasons eight and nine. She appeared in 33 episodes.

Is Laura Sohn dating anyone?

The Worth actress is reportedly not dating anyone, and her silence about her personal life has convinced many followers that she is single. She has also not disclosed any information about her past relationships.

Laura Sohn’s net worth

Laura has a net worth estimated at $500,000 from her acting and modelling career. Although she has yet to star in many movies and television shows, she has accumulated considerable money. She also does brand endorsements and appears in commercials, contributing to her net worth.

Laura Sohn is doing well in her career. She has starred in productions that have allowed her to showcase her skills as an actress and has gained greater recognition from some of these productions.

