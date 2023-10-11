The life story of Jovan Arriaga, Suzette Quintanilla’s son
Jovan Arriaga is a renowned celebrity kid best known as Suzette Quintanilla’s only son with her husband Bill Arriaga. Suzette, a Mexican-American former drummer, rose to stardom as a Selena Y Los Dinos band member. She is involved with her father’s Latin entertainment company and manages the Selena Museum in Texas.
Arriaga’s fame results from the family he was born into, especially his mother’s side of the family. His aunt, Selena Quintanilla, was a famous singer and fashion designer who was murdered in March 1995. In addition, Jovan’s uncle, A.B. Quintanilla III, is a record producer, songwriter and musician.
Jovan Arriaga’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Jovan Arriaga
|Nickname
|Jovan
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|5 March 1998
|Age
|25 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Texas A&M University
|Height in feet
|5’10''
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Mallory Smith
|Parents
|Suzette Quintanilla and Bill Arriaga
|Profession
|Hydraulic engineer
|Net worth
|$1.5 million
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity kid
|Social media
How old is Jovan Arriaga?
Jovan Arriaga (aged 25 as of 2023) was born on 5 March 1998 in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Arriaga is of Mexican and Cherokee descent.
After graduating high school with honours in May 2017, he enrolled at Texas A&M University and majored in Hydraulic Engineering.
Jovan Arriaga’s height
Arriaga stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). The celebrity son features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Who is Jovan Arriaga dating?
Jovan has been dating Mallory Smith since late 2019. She is a second-grade teacher from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Smith teaches at the School of Science and Technology in Corpus Christi.
How much is Jovan Arriaga’s net worth?
According to Married Biography, Arriaga has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a hydraulic engineer.
Jovan Arriaga’s profiles
Jovan is active on social media. He has 16.5k followers on Instagram as of October 2023.
Who is Suzette Quintanilla?
Suzette inherited a passion for music from her father, Abraham, who played with the band Los Dinos. In 1980, a teenager, she began performing with her siblings after her father opened his first Tex-Mex restaurant, Papa Gayo’s, in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Quintanilla played drums, her brother, Abraham III, played bass guitar and her sister, Selena, provided vocals. Some of the band’s albums include:
- Mis Primeras Grabaciones
- Munequito De Trapo
- And the winner is
- Preciosa
- Dulce Amor
Suzette continued to play in the band till her sister died tragically young. After that, she chose to leave her singing profession and pursue something new.
How old is Suzette Quintanilla?
Quintanilla (aged 56 as of 2023) was born on 29 June 1967 in Lake Jackson, Texas, USA. Suzette's father, Abraham, is a Mexican-born record producer and songwriter, while her mother, Marcella Ofelia Samora, is a homemaker.
Is Suzette Quintanilla married?
Suzette exchanged nuptials with Bill Arriaga in 1993 after a short dating period. Their wedding is broadcast in the Netflix series Selena: The Series, where she is the executive producer. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss for over three decades.
Suzette Quintanilla’s net worth
Various sources pen Quintanilla’s net worth at $3 million as of 2023. Her primary income source is her 43-year career in the entertainment industry.
Despite her mother’s prominence, Jovan Arriaga lives a private lifestyle, keeping details about his personal life under wraps. His mother, Suzette Quintanilla, is a former band member.
