The life story of Jovan Arriaga, Suzette Quintanilla’s son

Jovan Arriaga is a renowned celebrity kid best known as Suzette Quintanilla’s only son with her husband Bill Arriaga. Suzette, a Mexican-American former drummer, rose to stardom as a Selena Y Los Dinos band member. She is involved with her father’s Latin entertainment company and manages the Selena Museum in Texas.

Arriaga’s fame results from the family he was born into, especially his mother’s side of the family. His aunt, Selena Quintanilla, was a famous singer and fashion designer who was murdered in March 1995. In addition, Jovan’s uncle, A.B. Quintanilla III, is a record producer, songwriter and musician.

Jovan Arriaga’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jovan Arriaga Nickname Jovan Gender Male Date of birth 5 March 1998 Age 25 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Texas A&M University Height in feet 5’10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Mallory Smith Parents Suzette Quintanilla and Bill Arriaga Profession Hydraulic engineer Net worth $1.5 million Famous for Being a celebrity kid Social media Instagram

How old is Jovan Arriaga?

Jovan Arriaga (aged 25 as of 2023) was born on 5 March 1998 in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Arriaga is of Mexican and Cherokee descent.

After graduating high school with honours in May 2017, he enrolled at Texas A&M University and majored in Hydraulic Engineering.

Jovan Arriaga’s height

Arriaga stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). The celebrity son features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Jovan Arriaga dating?

Jovan has been dating Mallory Smith since late 2019. She is a second-grade teacher from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Smith teaches at the School of Science and Technology in Corpus Christi.

How much is Jovan Arriaga’s net worth?

According to Married Biography, Arriaga has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a hydraulic engineer.

Jovan Arriaga’s profiles

Jovan is active on social media. He has 16.5k followers on Instagram as of October 2023.

Who is Suzette Quintanilla?

Suzette inherited a passion for music from her father, Abraham, who played with the band Los Dinos. In 1980, a teenager, she began performing with her siblings after her father opened his first Tex-Mex restaurant, Papa Gayo’s, in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Quintanilla played drums, her brother, Abraham III, played bass guitar and her sister, Selena, provided vocals. Some of the band’s albums include:

Mis Primeras Grabaciones

Munequito De Trapo

And the winner is

Preciosa

Dulce Amor

Suzette continued to play in the band till her sister died tragically young. After that, she chose to leave her singing profession and pursue something new.

How old is Suzette Quintanilla?

Quintanilla (aged 56 as of 2023) was born on 29 June 1967 in Lake Jackson, Texas, USA. Suzette's father, Abraham, is a Mexican-born record producer and songwriter, while her mother, Marcella Ofelia Samora, is a homemaker.

Is Suzette Quintanilla married?

Suzette exchanged nuptials with Bill Arriaga in 1993 after a short dating period. Their wedding is broadcast in the Netflix series Selena: The Series, where she is the executive producer. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss for over three decades.

Suzette Quintanilla’s net worth

Various sources pen Quintanilla’s net worth at $3 million as of 2023. Her primary income source is her 43-year career in the entertainment industry.

Despite her mother’s prominence, Jovan Arriaga lives a private lifestyle, keeping details about his personal life under wraps. His mother, Suzette Quintanilla, is a former band member.

