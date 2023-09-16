Who is Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green dating? All about the American actor

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green is an American budding actor best known for starring in Aladdin. In addition, he is a celebrity child widely recognized as Brian Austin Green's son with his ex-fiancé Vanessa Marcil. Due to his parents’ celebrity status, details about Kassius’ personal life are subject to public scrutiny, with many wondering who the actor is currently dating.

Kassius Lijah Marcil is active on social media. Photo: @kassius_marcil_green on Instagram (modified by author)

Lijah identifies as gay and is in a romantic relationship with Ian Ward. The duo has been dating since 2019. What is known about their relationship?

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green’s profile and bio summary

Full name Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green Nickname Kass Gender Male Date of birth 15 March 2002 Age 21 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Chicago Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Gay Marital status Dating Partner Ian Ward Parents Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green Half-siblings 3 Famous for Being a celebrity kid Profession Actor and social media personality Social media Instagram

How old is Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green?

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green has been in a committed romantic relationship since 2019. Photo: @kassius_marcil_green on Instagram (modified by author)

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green (aged 21 as of 2023) was born on 15 March 2002 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Lijah is of English, Scottish, French, Dutch and Italian descent from his father’s side and has German, Mexican, French, English and Canadian roots from his mother’s side. He majored in Theatre Arts and Acting at the University of Chicago.

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green’s parents

How did Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green meet? Brian met his Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate on set in 1999 and began dating. The pair became engaged in July 2001 but broke up in 2003, citing irreconcilable differences.

Austin moved on to marry renowned actress Megan Fox, with whom they share three sons. However, the duo divorced in 2021 after nearly a decade of marriage. Green has been dating Australian dancer Sharna Burgess.

They welcomed their first son in 2022. On the other hand, Marcil engaged a California Deputy Sheriff, MC Martin, in April 2015. She was previously married to actor Carmine Giovinazzo.

Does Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green have siblings?

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green's parents have thriving careers. Photo: Paul Redmond, Paul Archuleta via Getty Images (modified by author)

Marcil-Green has three half-siblings from his father’s second marriage. They are Noah Green (born on 27 November 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born on 12 February 2014) and Journey River Green (born on 4 August 2016).

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green’s height

The upcoming actor stands 5 feet 7 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Lijah features dark brown hair and eyes.

Professional career

The celebrity son has followed in his parent’s footsteps, venturing into the Hollywood scene. Recently, he bagged a role as Chocked-Out Charlie in the acclaimed Normal British Series. Meanwhile, Kassius’ parents have thriving careers.

Brian Austin Green (Father)

A talented actor, Austin has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Kid (1990)

(1990) Ronnie (2002)

(2002) Grace (2006)

(2006) Cross Wars (2017)

(2017) Beautiful Disaster (2023)

Vanessa Marcil (Mother)

Lijah was born on 15 March 2002. Photo: @kassius_marcil_green on Instagram, Paul Archuleta via Getty Images (modified by author)

With a career spanning over three decades, the renowned on-screen star has won two Soap Opera Digest Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award. Here are the TV shows she has appeared on:

The Rock (1996)

(1996) Spin City (2001)

(2001) Storm Watch (2002)

(2002) Stranded in Paradise (2014)

(2014) Bad Tutor (2018)

How much is Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green’s net worth?

His earnings remain a mystery, with no reliable sources stating Kassius’ net worth. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his father, Brian, has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023.

Actor Brian Austin Green at the 7th Annual Visual Effects Society's VES Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel. Photo: Paul Redmond

Conversely, his mother’s net worth is allegedly $4 million. They have amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green dating?’’ The celebrity son is in a committed relationship with Ian Ward, who he frequently posts on social media.

