The life story of Simon Luckinbill, son of Lucie Arnaz and Laurence Luckinbill

Simon Luckinbill is an American visual artist and celebrity child. He is best known for being Lucie Arnaz and Laurence Luckinbill's firstborn son. Lucie, an on-screen star and singer, is widely recognized for starring in The Lucy Show. On the other hand, Laurence is an actor and director famously known for his appearance on Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

Simon Luckinbill's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The status of Simon's parents has constantly put him on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy. However, he prefers a private life away from the internet's prying eyes. This is what we know about the celebrity son so far.

Simon Luckinbill's profile summary and bio

Full name Simon Thomas Luckinbill Nickname Simon Gender Male Date of birth 10 December 1980 Age 43 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 150 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Laurence Luckinbill and Lucie Arnaz Siblings Joseph, Katherine, Nicholas and Ben Luckinbill Maternal grandparents Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball Famous for Being a celebrity child Profession Visual artist Net worth $1-$2 million

How old is Simon Luckinbill?

Actress Lucie Arnaz and husband Laurence Luckinbill at the opening night of Tarzan at Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

Simon Luckinbill (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 10 December 1980 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Simon Luckinbill's parents

How did Lucie Arnaz and Laurence Luckinbill meet? The duo first met in 1977 while working on the musical production of They're Playing Our Song.

They tied the knot on 22 June 1980. Laurence was previously married for 11 years to American actress Robin Strasser. Conversely, Lucie was married to Philip Vandervort Menegaux from 1971 to 1976.

Does Simon Luckinbill have siblings?

Joseph (born 31 December 1982) is Simon's younger brother. He is a talented guitarist. Katherine, Simon's younger sister, was born on 11 January 1985. She is a former on-screen star. In addition, the visual artist has two step-siblings, Ben and Nicholas, born from his father's previous marriage.

Simon Luckinbill's career

The California native is a successful artist whose artworks are acrylics on canvas. In 2016, his masterpiece, The Show, Flea On A Hot Rock, was exhibited at Gallery 500.

Laurence Luckinbill and wife Lucy Arnaz at the special screening of The Goodbye Girl at Cinema 1.

Over 50 per cent of his works were sold out during this exhibition in less than 90 minutes. Simon's parents have thriving careers.

Lucie Arnaz

The actress debuted at 12 and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Death Scream (1975)

(1975) Fantasy Island (1978)

(1978) The Jazz Singer (1980)

(1980) Second Thoughts (1983)

(1983) The Luci Arnaz Show (1985)

(1985) Son and Daughters (1991)

(1991) Law & Order (2003)

(2003) Wild Seven (2006)

(2006) The Thought Exchange (2012)

(2012) Will & Grace (2020)

Laurence Luckinbill

Actress Lucie Arnaz at The Paley Centre for Media's Hollywood tribute to Hispanic achievements in television at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.

Laurence starred in a show based on the life of the USA's former president Theodore Roosevelt. His other film appearances include:

Film Year The Boys in the Band 1970 Such Good Friends 1971 Death Sentence 1974 The Money 1976 Columbo 1978 The Promise 1979 One More Try 1982 Not for Publication 1984 Cocktail 1988 Messenger of Death 1988

How much is Simon Luckinbill's net worth?

The celebrity child has an estimated net worth of $1-$2 million in 2023. His earnings primarily come from his career as a visual artist. On the other hand, his father, Laurence, is allegedly worth $5 million.

Lucie Arnaz and Laurence Luckinbill at the Friars Club Honoring of Michele Lee in New York City.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his mother's net worth is pegged at $20 million. The couple has amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Although Simon Luckinbill is doing well in his endeavours, his main claim to fame is his familial relationship with his celebrity parent. He, however, prefers life away from the limelight.

