Ed McVey's biography: The actor who plays Prince William in The Crown

Ed McVey is an American upcoming on-screen star best known for his role as Prince William in Season Six of The Crown. The Netflix show has amassed 62 nominations and an outstanding 21 Primetime Emmy Awards. Due to the series' popularity, millions wonder who the actor is that plays Prince William.

Little was known about Ed before The Crown aired. However, with his lead role in the show, he took the industry by storm, setting the bar high for upcoming young actors.

Ed McVey's profile and bio summary

Full name Ed McVey Nickname Ed Gender Male Date of birth 2000 Age 23 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 6 Height in centimetres 182 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Irene Spence and Edward Linn Profession Actor Social media Instagram

How old is Ed Mcvey?

Ed McVey (aged 23 as of 2023) was born in 2000 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. He was raised by his parents, Irene Spence and Edward Linn, in Columbus, Ohio. Ed attended Drama Centre London and graduated in 2021.

Physical appearance

The American actor Ed McVey's height is 6 feet (183 centimetres). He weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms). In addition to sharing an uncanny resemblance with Prince William, Ed was selected for the job because of his proficiency in the 'Queen's English' accent.

What does Ed Mcvey do for a living?

The 23-year-old appears in the Netflix series alongside Meg Bellamy, who portrays Kate Middleton. This is their first-ever professional role.

In addition to Ed, Rufus Kampa stars as the Prince at a different stage, depicting his teenage years. Some of McVey's other acting credits include:

Where Loyalty Lies

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Government Inspector

Rosmerholm

Pains of Youth

Ed McVey's Instagram

The Cleveland native is active on Instagram. Ed had 8,441 followers as of 5 July 2023 on his verified profile.

How much is Ed McVey's net worth?

The upcoming star has yet to disclose his net worth. He prefers keeping details about his personal and professional life under wraps.

At 23 years of age, Ed McVey had been carving his own path in the entertainment industry, and he is on the right track. His career is taking shape and showing signs of worldwide popularity.

