Who are Alicia Keys' parents? All about the singer's family tree

Alicia Augello Cook, famous as Alicia Keys, is an American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress. She is known for songs such as Girl on Fire, If I Ain't Got You and Un-Thinkable. She is the first singer to receive five Grammy Awards after releasing her first album. Alicia Keys has bagged awards such as BET and MTV Video Music awards. What is known about her besides her music career? Learn about Alicia Keys' parents and family here.

Alicia Keys has collaborated with famous musicians like Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj. She is known for studio albums such as Songs in A Minor and Girl on Fire. Her career journey has not been easy, being raised by a single parent. However, her mother has always been a source of inspiration and a pillar of strength for her. Here is what you need to know about Alicia Keys’ famous relatives, including her parents and siblings.

Alicia Keys’ parents

Alicia Keys was born on 25 January 1981 in New York City, New York, United States of America. Her mother raised her in the Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood in Manhattan. She has a younger brother called Cole Cooks.

Who is Alicia Keys’ mother?

Who is Alicia Keys’ biological mother? Her mother is Teresa Augello. Teresa Augello was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. Her father is Joseph L. Augello, who was a famous actor. She was raised in Toledo, Ohio. Teresa Augello attended The New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Alicia Keys’ mother served as a paralegal and part-time actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has played roles in films such as Flyering, Empire and Cornerstone. In a video, the singer-songwriter shared on Instagram to wish her mother a happy Mother’s Day.

Does Alicia Keys have a father?

Yes, Alicia Keys’ father is Craig Cook. Craig Cook was a flight attendant and later became a masseur. He is the son of Vergil DiSalvatore and Michael Cook. Alicia Keys’ mom and dad parted ways when she was six when her father decided to return to his ex-girlfriend.

Her mother raised her alone when her parents divorced, and in a video on YouTube, she said that her mom worked hard to provide for them. She had to give up her dreams to make her daughter achieve hers. Alicia Keys is the only child of her mother. However, her father had two other children, including her brother Cole Cook.

On 30 September 2021, Alicia Keys uploaded a video titled My Father and I Get Real about our Relationship on YouTube. In the video, she visited her father and wanted to heal her wounds of the past because her father's absence during her childhood made her feel like she missed something essential.

Alicia Keys and Craig Cook, her father, talked, and she asked him questions she had always wanted to ask him. At the end of the video, her father said he regrets not being there for her and her mother. The visit to her father helped because she was able to liberate herself from the past, and it made her know and understand her father, Craig.

Alicia Keys’ parents’ nationality

Her mother is of American-Italian nationality, and her father is American. Teresa Augello, her mother, is Italian, Scottish and Irish. Her father is African-American and of Jamaican descent.

What ethnicity is Alicia Keys?

Alicia Keys’ ethnicity is mixed. As mentioned earlier, her mother is of Italian, Scottish and Irish descent, and her father is African-American.

Alicia Keys’ grandmother

Her paternal grandmother is Vergil DiSalvatore. She, however, died in 2006. The American singer shared a close relationship with her grandmother, and she sang a song for her: Like You'll Never See Me Again.

In a YouTube video, she said that when her grandmother died, they were living together. Her grandmother took care of the singer all her life.

How many kids does Alicia Keys have?

The American actress has five children, but not all are her biological children. How many biological kids does Alicia have? She has two biological kids, Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean, with her husband, Swizz Beatz, who is an American rapper and record producer.

She got married to the American producer Swizz Beatz in 2010. Their firstborn, Egypt Daoud, was born on 14 October 2010, and Genesis Ali Dean was born on 27 December 2014. The other three children are from her husband's previous relationships. Their names are Kasseem Jr., Nicole and Prince Nasir.

Alicia Keys is a famous singer and songwriter known for popular songs like Girl on Fire and Like You'll Never See Me Again. Alicia Keys' parents are Craig Cook and Teresa Augello. She was raised by her mother and had a close relationship with her paternal grandmother, Vergil DiSalvatore.

