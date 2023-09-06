The life story of Dakota Brinkman, the oldest son of Melissa and Bo Brinkman
Who is Melissa Gilbert's son? Dakota Brinkman, whose full name is Dakota Paul Brinkman, is a famous American actor. He is celebrated as the oldest son of Hollywood superstar Melissa Gilbert and actor Bo Brinkman. He also gained fame following his appearances in top films such as Shay (2016), Safe Harbour (2007), and Deception (1997). Where is Dakota now?
Dakota Brinkman has been in the spotlight since birth, following his celebrity parents. However, his parents are not the only celebrities in his family, as he has close relatives who have made a name in the Hollywood industry. He gained further attention for his impressive work in various films and documentaries.
Dakota Brinkman's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Dakota Brinkman
|Date of birth
|May 1, 1989
|Age
|34 years (As of 2023)
|Birthplace
|New York City
|Country
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Gender
|Male
|Ethnicity
|White
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Marissa Brinkman
|Child
|Ripley Lou Brinkman
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Parents
|Bo Brinkman & Melissa Gilbert
|Profession
|Actor and Director
|Famous as
|Oldest son of Melissa and Bo Brinkman
|Net worth
|$0.5 million
How old is the oldest son of Melissa and Bo Brinkman?
Dakota Brinkman (age 42 years as of 2023) was born on May 1, 1989, in New York, USA. He holds American nationality.
Dakota Brinkman's wedding
Dakota is a married man. He dated Marissa Brinkman since June 2011, and they tied the knot on March 25, 2018. The wedding ceremony was held at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas.
Does Dakota Brinkman have children?
Dakota and Marissa have a daughter named Ripley Lou Brinkman. She was born on June 8, 2021.
Who are Dakota Brinkman's parents?
Dakota's parents are Bo Brinkman and Melissa Gilbert. They married in 1988 and divorced in 1992 when Dakota was three. Melissa later married Bruce Boxleitner in 1995. They divorced in 2011 after 16 years of marriage. She has been happily married to her third husband, Timothy Busfield, since 2013.
Dakota Brinkan's mother
Melissa Ellen Gilbert was born on May 8, 1964, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She comes from a family with a strong background in the entertainment industry. Her parents are David Darlington and Kathy Wood, who were involved in show business.
Melissa Gilbert began acting very young, following in her family's footsteps. She appeared in commercials and minor roles on television before landing her breakthrough role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the popular TV series Little House on the Prairie when she was nine. This role would shape her career and become her most iconic character.
In addition to her acting career, Melissa Gilbert has been involved in various philanthropic and political activities. She served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild from 2001 to 2005. She has also written several books, including her autobiography.
Melissa Gilbert's films and TV shows
Melissa has appeared in various films and television shows throughout her life. Below are her notable movies and TV shows:
Films:
- 1985: Sylvester
- 1979: The Miracle Worker
- 1995: Choices of the Heart: The Margaret Sanger Story
- 1980: The Diary of Anne Frank
- 2003: Killer Instinct: From the Files of Agent Candice DeLong
- 2007: Sacrifices of the Heart
- 1994: Against Her Will: The Carrie Buck Story
- 1995: Zoya
- 1993: Family of Strangers
- 1987: Blood Vows: The Story of a Mafia Wife
TV shows:
- 1974-1983: Little House on the Prairie
- 1981-1982: Stand by Your Man
- 1994-1995: Sweet Justice
- 1996-1998: Babylon 5
- 1999: Safe Harbor
- 2005: Thicker than Water
- 2006-2007: Nip/Tuck
- 2008: Secrets of a Hollywood Nurse
- 2011: The Christmas Pageant
- 2012: Dancing with the Stars
Did Melissa Gilbert have a child?
Melissa has two children. Her first son is Dakota Paul Brinkman, from her first marriage to Bo Brinkman. Her second son is Michael Boxleitner, born on October 6, 1995, from her second marriage to actor Bruce Boxleitner.
Who is Dakota Brinkman's biological father?
Bo Brinkman is Dakota's biological father. Bo is an American actor, director, and producer born on May 16, 1963, in Pasadena, California, USA. He directed and produced the film Last Man Club (2016), which he also wrote. This film centres around a World War II veteran's journey to deliver letters to the last surviving members of his B-17 bomber crew.
Bo Brinkman's movies
Bo Brinkman has been involved in various films as an actor, director, writer, and producer. Here are some of the movies he has been associated with:
As an actor:
- 1993: Gettysburg
- 1997: Fire Down Below
- 2012: The Last Mark
As a director:
- 1997: Shades of Gray
- 2016: Last Man Club
What does Dakota Brinkman do?
Dakota is also into acting, just like his celebrity parents. He developed a passion for acting early, and his parents heavily influenced it. Although Dakota has not received as much success in the movie industry as his mother, he has appeared in several movies and television documentaries.
Dakota Brinkman's movies
- 1997: Laws of Deception
- 2007: Safe harbor
- 2016: Shay
What is Dakota Brinkman's net worth?
The celebrity child has an estimated net worth of $0.5 million. He has derived his fortunes from his acting career. His mother, Melisa Gilbert, has a net worth of $500,000.
Above is all you need to know about Dakota Brinkman, popularly known as the oldest son of Melissa and Bo Brinkman. Despite being famous, he has kept details about his private life away from the public eye.
