Who is Melissa Gilbert's son? Dakota Brinkman, whose full name is Dakota Paul Brinkman, is a famous American actor. He is celebrated as the oldest son of Hollywood superstar Melissa Gilbert and actor Bo Brinkman. He also gained fame following his appearances in top films such as Shay (2016), Safe Harbour (2007), and Deception (1997). Where is Dakota now?

Dakota with his newborn daughter, Ripley Lou. Photo: @Paul (modified by author)

Dakota Brinkman has been in the spotlight since birth, following his celebrity parents. However, his parents are not the only celebrities in his family, as he has close relatives who have made a name in the Hollywood industry. He gained further attention for his impressive work in various films and documentaries.

Dakota Brinkman's profiles and bio

Full name Dakota Brinkman Date of birth May 1, 1989 Age 34 years (As of 2023) Birthplace New York City Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Taurus Gender Male Ethnicity White Marital status Married Spouse Marissa Brinkman Child Ripley Lou Brinkman Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Parents Bo Brinkman & Melissa Gilbert Profession Actor and Director Famous as Oldest son of Melissa and Bo Brinkman Net worth $0.5 million

How old is the oldest son of Melissa and Bo Brinkman?

Dakota Brinkman (age 42 years as of 2023) was born on May 1, 1989, in New York, USA. He holds American nationality.

Dakota Brinkman's wedding

Dakota is a married man. He dated Marissa Brinkman since June 2011, and they tied the knot on March 25, 2018. The wedding ceremony was held at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, Texas.

Dakota Brinkman with wife, Marissa, and daughter, Ripley Lou. Young Dakota Brinkman from Laws of Deception. Photo: @Paul (modified by author)

Does Dakota Brinkman have children?

Dakota and Marissa have a daughter named Ripley Lou Brinkman. She was born on June 8, 2021.

Who are Dakota Brinkman's parents?

Dakota's parents are Bo Brinkman and Melissa Gilbert. They married in 1988 and divorced in 1992 when Dakota was three. Melissa later married Bruce Boxleitner in 1995. They divorced in 2011 after 16 years of marriage. She has been happily married to her third husband, Timothy Busfield, since 2013.

Dakota Brinkan's mother

Melissa Ellen Gilbert was born on May 8, 1964, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She comes from a family with a strong background in the entertainment industry. Her parents are David Darlington and Kathy Wood, who were involved in show business.

Melissa Gilbert began acting very young, following in her family's footsteps. She appeared in commercials and minor roles on television before landing her breakthrough role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the popular TV series Little House on the Prairie when she was nine. This role would shape her career and become her most iconic character.

In addition to her acting career, Melissa Gilbert has been involved in various philanthropic and political activities. She served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild from 2001 to 2005. She has also written several books, including her autobiography.

Melissa Gilbert poses at the opening night after party for Irish Rep's The Seafarer production at Crompton Ale House on April 18, 2018, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Melissa Gilbert's films and TV shows

Melissa has appeared in various films and television shows throughout her life. Below are her notable movies and TV shows:

Films:

1985: Sylvester

1979: The Miracle Worker

1995: Choices of the Heart: The Margaret Sanger Story

1980: The Diary of Anne Frank

2003: Killer Instinct: From the Files of Agent Candice DeLong

2007: Sacrifices of the Heart

1994: Against Her Will: The Carrie Buck Story

1995: Zoya

1993: Family of Strangers

1987: Blood Vows: The Story of a Mafia Wife

TV shows:

1974-1983: Little House on the Prairie

1981-1982: Stand by Your Man

1994-1995: Sweet Justice

1996-1998: Babylon 5

1999: Safe Harbor

2005: Thicker than Water

2006-2007: Nip/Tuck

2008: Secrets of a Hollywood Nurse

2011: The Christmas Pageant

2012: Dancing with the Stars

Melissa Gilbert at Bookends Bookstore on January 29, 2015, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Photo by Paul Zimmerman

Did Melissa Gilbert have a child?

Melissa has two children. Her first son is Dakota Paul Brinkman, from her first marriage to Bo Brinkman. Her second son is Michael Boxleitner, born on October 6, 1995, from her second marriage to actor Bruce Boxleitner.

Who is Dakota Brinkman's biological father?

Bo Brinkman is Dakota's biological father. Bo is an American actor, director, and producer born on May 16, 1963, in Pasadena, California, USA. He directed and produced the film Last Man Club (2016), which he also wrote. This film centres around a World War II veteran's journey to deliver letters to the last surviving members of his B-17 bomber crew.

Bo Brinkman's movies

Bo Brinkman has been involved in various films as an actor, director, writer, and producer. Here are some of the movies he has been associated with:

As an actor:

1993: Gettysburg

1997: Fire Down Below

2012: The Last Mark

As a director:

1997: Shades of Gray

2016: Last Man Club

Bo Brinkman is Dakota's biological father. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd.

What does Dakota Brinkman do?

Dakota is also into acting, just like his celebrity parents. He developed a passion for acting early, and his parents heavily influenced it. Although Dakota has not received as much success in the movie industry as his mother, he has appeared in several movies and television documentaries.

Dakota Brinkman's movies

1997: Laws of Deception

2007: Safe harbor

2016: Shay

What is Dakota Brinkman's net worth?

The celebrity child has an estimated net worth of $0.5 million. He has derived his fortunes from his acting career. His mother, Melisa Gilbert, has a net worth of $500,000.

Above is all you need to know about Dakota Brinkman, popularly known as the oldest son of Melissa and Bo Brinkman. Despite being famous, he has kept details about his private life away from the public eye.

