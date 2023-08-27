Are Rickey Smiley's kids his own? Everything we know about the comedian

Rickey Smiley and his kids became stars on the comedian's reality TV show, but his parenting style was questioned. The single father continues to share details, with some accusing him of oversharing after a recent tragedy his family faced. This is everything we know about his kids.

Rickey at the 2019 Black Music Honours. Photo: Prince Williams

Rickey often shares that he has raised almost 15 children. Many of those children are from his foundation Front Row, an initiative to assist children after losing a parent.

Rickey Smiley's profile and bio summary

Full name Broderick Dornell Smiley Date of birth 10 August 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America Current residence Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity African American Height 6 feet Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Brenda Morris Relationship status Single Children 5 Parents Carolita Smiley Lester James Smiley Siblings 2 Education Alabama State University Profession Standup comedian Social media Instagram (X) Twitter Facebook TikTok

How old is Rickey Smiley?

The standup comedian celebrated his 55th birthday in 2023. He was born on 10 August 1968 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, and still lives there with his children.

Is Rickey Smiley married?

According to reports, Rickey is not married. He has an ex-wife, Brenda Morris, who he was married to for 12 years. The details about their relationship are not available.

Does Rickey Smiley have siblings?

Ricky has a sister, Karon Katiea Smiley-Dennis. He also had a lesser-known older sister, Trina, who passed in November 2019. The actor shared the news in an Instagram .

Rickey with his mother, Carolita, and his sister, Karon. Photo: Marcus Ingram

How many biological kids does Ricky Smiley have?

The 55-year-old has two biological children, Brandon and Malik, and several adopted kids. Still, only the following have featured prominently in the comedian's show Rickey Smiley For Real: Craig, D'Essence Elizabeth, and Aaryn.

Brandon

Brandon was the eldest of Rickey Smiley's biological kids. Like his father, he was a standup comedian and had a few shows at the StarDome Comedy Club in Alabama, USA.

In an interview, the radio host revealed that he did not know about Brandon until he was six. A DNA test proved he was the father, and he received visitation rights before Brandon eventually moved in when he was older.

Brandon is the eldest of Rickey's children. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Malik

Malik is the second of Rickey Smiley's biological children. He was awarded a four-year scholarship to play for Alabama State University's men's basketball team in 2019. There is no information available about his mother.

Malik is one of the biological kids. Photo: Derek Blanks (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

D'Essence

D'Essence is Smiley's adopted daughter, and there is little information about her biological parents. What is known is that her father was serving time in prison.

D'essence Elizabeth and her dad. Photo: Marcus Ingram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Craig

Craig is the radio host's nephew, who he adopted when he was six. A scene from their reality show mentioned that his biological father is in prison, and his mother lives in Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Craig is the comedian's nephew and adopted son. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Aaryn

The youngest of the comedian's children is his 22-year-old daughter, Aaryn. She graduated from Baylor University in June 2023 with a Communications Sciences and Disorders degree.

In July 2020, 19-year-old Aaryn and others were shot in an apparent road rage incident. She was eventually discharged after a few surgeries and physical therapy.

Aaryn (L) and her mother, Tommi Stegall. Photo: @ryn.smiley and @itstommi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Which one of Rickey Smiley's kids passed away?

The radio personality's eldest son, Brandon, died on 29 January 2023. He was 32 and is survived by his daughter, Storm, who is three.

Why did Rickey Smiley's son pass away?

It was revealed in an autopsy that Brandon died from fentanyl and ethanol toxicity, and the manner of death was accidental.

How many grandkids does Rickey Smiley have?

The actor has three grandchildren. His first grandchild, Grayson, is six and is fathered by Craig. Storm is the second grandchild, is three and is fathered by Brandon. The youngest of the comedian's grandkids is Denver, who was born on 7 December 2023, and her mother is D'Essence.

Rickey Smiley and his kids were central in the comedian's reality show. Although only two are his biological children, the TV personality has dedicated his life to raising all his children the same. He continues to share his children's lives, new grandchildren and tragedies on his social media.

