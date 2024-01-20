Julia Rehwald: Movies and TV shows, net worth and bio

Julia Rehwald is an upcoming American actress known for her role as Kate in the Fear Street Trilogy on Netflix. Her appearance in the thriller film in 2021 marked her grand debut on the big screen. Her exemplary performance as Kate has earned her a growing fanbase who want to know more about her personal life.

Julia Rehwald during the premiere of Fear Street Trilogy (L) and the annual Unforgettable Gala (R). Photo: Chris Delmas/Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Julia's hobbies as a kid included theatre and acting, but she never thought she would make it to Hollywood. She was also a good student with outstanding grades. Her parents knew she was an acting star after participating in Romeo and Juliet in her senior year. The rest is history.

Julia Rehwald's profile summary and bio

Full name Julia Rehwald Date of birth November 22, 1995 Age 28 years old Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth California, United States Nationality American-Filipino Ethnicity Mixed Gender Female Height 5 feet 1.5 inches (1.56 m) Hair colour Dark Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Joanna (sister) and James (brother) Education Tisch and Royal Academy Profession Actress, writer Social media Instagram

Julia Rehwald's age

The actress was born on November 22, 1995 (28 years as of 2024) in California, United States. Her birth sign is Sagittarius. She has a sister called Joanna and a brother known as James.

Julia Rehwald's ethnicity

The Fear Street star has mixed ethnic roots. Her mother is a Filipina, while her father is an American of mixed German, English, Welsh, and Irish descent. During an interview with GMA Pinoy TV's Global Pinoy Unlimited, the actress revealed she looks forward to representing the Filipino heritage on the big screen.

Eventually, when my career gets serious, I want to be able to produce stories that are focused on Filipino American stories. I guess it was kind of hard growing up and watching TV because there's not a whole bunch of Filipino representation.

Julia Rehwald during the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

How tall is Julia Rehwald?

Julia Rehwald's height is 5 feet 1.5 inches (1.56 m), according to her IMDB profile. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

What movies has Julia Rehwald been in?

Julia got her first big cinematic break when she was cast to portray Kate in the 2021 Netflix thriller trilogy Fear Street. The film is based on the horror fiction book series of the same name. The plot revolves around a group of teenagers trying to stop a malevolent force that has made their town infamous for brutal serial killings.

The actress made her writing debut in the short movie The Last Hurrah, whose plot is based on two friends spending one last night together in New York City. The project is currently in post-production.

She previously appeared in several short films, including Mukbang Masarap and Where's Darren? In a previous interview with The Movie Culture, the actress revealed she is open to working on a project from a different genre after the success of Fear Street.

If I had the opportunity to do another thriller or slasher that has as much heart as Fear Street, I would be totally down for another project in the genre. Otherwise, I'd love to try something totally different—maybe a quiet drama or a romantic comedy.

Julia Rehwald's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role The Last Hurrah (Short film) Post-production Kit/Writer Alethea 2023 Sam Bixler Fear Street: Part One - 1994 2021 Kate Schmidt Fear Street: Part Two - 1978 2021 Kate Schmidt Fear Street: Part Three - 1666 2021 Lizzie Popternative 2021 Self Steve Varley Show 2021 Self Mukbang Masarap (Short film) 2019 Courtney Where's Darren? (Short film) 2017 Isabel

Julia Rehwald's net worth

Julia's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million. Her major film credits include her appearance in the Fear Street Trilogy.

Julia Rehwald during the Fear Street Takes the Queer Streets of New York event. Photo: Theo Wargo

Who plays Katie in Fear Street?

Katie in Fear Street is portrayed by upcoming actress Julia Rehwald. She appears in all three movies from the horror franchise.

Is Fear Street based on a true story?

Fear Street is not based on a true story. It is a horror fiction book series by best-selling American author R.L. Stine. It was adapted into cinema by filmmaker Leigh Janiak, who directed and co-wrote the Netflix trilogy.

How old is Julia Rehwald?

Julia Rehwald's birthday is November 22, 1995. She is 28 years old as of 2024. Her mother is from the Philippines, while her father is American.

Ryan Simpkins, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Ted Sutherland, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, and Gillian Jacobs (L-R). Photo: Amy Sussman

Julia Rehwald's cinematic debut proved she was a talented actress when she impressively portrayed two unrelated characters in the Fear Street film franchise. Her future in Hollywood seems bright, and fans cannot wait to see her next project.

