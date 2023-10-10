What happened to Vadim Imperioli, Michael Imperioli's son, after the arrest?

Vadim Imperioli is actor Michael Imperioli's eldest son with his wife Victoria Chlebowski. He is an aspiring actor with a few acting credits, but his frequent legal problems with the authorities have hindered his progress in the industry. What is he doing today?

Vadim is Michael Imperioli's eldest son. Photo: @yormanburnews on X, James Devaney on Getty Images (modified by author)

Michael Imperioli was propelled to international prominence following his critically acclaimed performance in The Sopranos. The Italian-American star has also built a strong family unit with wife Victoria, who he married in 1996.

Vadim Imperioli's profile summary and bio

Full name Vadim Imperioli Date of birth 1997 Age Around 26 years in 2023. Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Italian and Russian Jewish Religion Buddhist Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m) Gender Male Parents Victoria Chlebowski and Michael Imperioli Siblings Brother David Imperioli, half-sister Isabella Profession Actor Known for Being actor Michael Imperioli's son

Vadim Imperioli's age and height

The celebrity son was born in 1997 in the United States, but his date of birth is unknown. He is around 26 years old in 2023. Vadim Imperioli's height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m).

Vadim Imperioli's parents

Vadim's parents are actor Michael Imperioli and his long-term wife, interior designer Victoria Chlebowski. The two tied the knot in September 1996 and have been together for over 26 years. Michael has Italian roots, while Victoria is Russian-Jewish.

Actor Michael and his wife, Victoria Chlebowski. Photo: David Livingston

Vadim Imperioli's siblings

The celebrity son has two siblings. His younger brother David was born in 2001. Vadim has an older half-sister, Isabella Chlebowski, who was born in 1990 from his mother's previous relationship before marrying Michael.

Vadim Imperioli's movies and TV shows

Vadim showed interest in following in his famous dad's acting footsteps when he was young. According to his IMDB profile, he appeared in the Detroit 1-8-7 (2010) drama series alongside his father as Bobby and in the thriller film Joy de V (2013) as Daniel. He also had a minor role in the 2007 TV film For One More Day alongside his dad.

Vadim Imperioli's net worth

His exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it between $100,000 and $1 million. He has not been seen in any on-screen role since 2013.

Vadim appeared in several films alongside his father, Michael. Photo: @Alicia Gbur

Vadim Imperioli's arrest

Michael Imperioli's son, Vadim, has been on the wrong side of the law several times. In December 2016, he was arrested for spray painting a tetra-gammadion on a dorm bulletin board at Purchase College in New York. He was charged with criminal mischief for the offence.

A then-19-year-old Vadim was also facing a larceny charge for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He had earlier served a three-year probation sentence for vandalism in California.

Where is Vadim Imperioli today?

Vadim has kept a low profile since his arrest in 2016, and it remains unclear what he is doing today. His father, actor Michael, has never publicly commented on his son's legal troubles.

How rich is Michael Imperioli?

The Italian-American actor and filmmaker has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. He has been in the entertainment industry since the mid-1980s.

Does Michael Imperioli have children?

Michael has three children. He welcomed sons David and Vadim with his wife, Victoria Chlebowski. He is also a father to Victoria's daughter Isabella, whom she got from a previous relationship.

Does Michael Imperioli have a son?

The White Lotus star has two sons. His first son, Vadim, was born in 1997, while his lastborn, David, arrived in 2001.

What is Michael Imperioli known for?

Michael is best known for portraying Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO crime drama The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007. He was in all six seasons of the critically acclaimed series, receiving five Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. He won a Primetime Emmy in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Vadim Imperioli and his two siblings have chosen to stay out of the spotlight. It is unclear if he will return to the screens after making headlines for legal troubles.

