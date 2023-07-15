Jax Joseph Nilon: Everything about Garcelle Beauvais' son

Jax Joseph Nilon is an American celebrity child best known as Garcelle Beauvais' son with her ex-husband, Mike Nilon. Garcelle, a renowned Haitian-American actress, gained notoriety for starring in the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show and the drama series NYPD Blue. Conversely, Mike is a film and TV show producer who doubles up as a talent acquisition agent.

Agent Mike Nilon and actress Garcelle Beauvais with their twin sons, Jax and Jaid Joseph, at the Celebration of Babies silent auction. Photo: Mark Sullivan

Joseph's parents' status has constantly put him on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy, wanting to dig into his life. However, Beauvais and Nilon have kept him from the limelight to give him a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity kid so far.

Jax Joseph Nilon's profile and bio summary

Full name Jax Joseph Nilon Nickname Jax Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 2007 Age 16 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Mike Nilon and Garcelle Beauvais Siblings Jaid Thomas and Oliver Saunders Famous for Being a celebrity kid

How old is Jax Joseph Nilon?

Jaid Thomas Nilon, Garcelle Beauvais and Jax Joseph Nilon at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Rich Polk

Jax Joseph (aged 16 as of 2023) was born on 18 October 2007 in the United States of America.

Jax Joseph Nilon's parents

Mike Nilon married Garcelle in May 2001. However, in April 2010, Beauvais publicly accused Mike of infidelity after he admitted to having been having an affair for five years. On 10 May 2010, Garcelle filed for divorce, seeking joint custody of their twins. The divorce was finalized in 2011.

Are Jaid and Jax twins?

Ja and Jaid are fraternal twins. Before their birth, Nilon and Garcelle had dealt with infertility treatment for over five years. Oliver Saunders, Jax's older half-brother, was born in 1991 from his mother's first marriage.

Mike Nilon (Father)

Actress Garcelle Beauvais and her twin sons at the Daddy's Home 2 premiere at Regency Village Theatre. Photo: Barry King

Nilon debuted his talent management career working at the Creative Arts Agency. He worked there for 15 years before joining LINK Entertainment in 2011. After working there for five years, Mike co-founded Stride Management with Matt Shelton.

In 2014, Mike served as an executive producer for the films Left Behind and Rage. Here is a summary of the films he has had producer roles:

Movie Year of release Pay the Ghost 2015 The Trust 2016 USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage 2016 Vengeance: A Love Story 2017 Braven 2018 Running with the Devil 2019 Willy's Wonderland 2021 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 2022

Garcelle Beauvais (Mother)

Garcelle Beauvais, Jaid Thomas Nilon and Jax Joseph Nilon at the premiere of Spies in Disguis at El Capitan Theatre. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

With a career spanning over three decades, the actress Garcelle Beauvais has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Miami Vice (1984-1985)

(1984-1985) Manhunter (1986)

(1986) Family Matters (1994)

(1994) American Gun (2005)

(2005) Human Target (2010)

(2010) Grimm (2015)

(2015) Power (2018)

(2018) Siren (2019)

(2019) The Prince (2021)

(2021) Vanderpump Rules (2023)

How much is Jax Joseph Nilon's net worth?

Jax lives under the wealth and affluence of his parents. His mother, Beauvais, is a multi-millionaire with a staggering net worth of $9 million in 2023. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father, Mike, has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Jax Joseph Nilon's profiles

Actress Garcelle Beauvais (C) and sons Oliver Saunders, Jaid Thomas Nilon and Jax Joseph Nilon at the Single Mom's Awards. Photo: Paul Archuleta

The celebrity kid has yet to launch his social media pages. He does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Jax Joseph Nilon was famous even before birth due to his reputable parents. With such genes, fans expect Jax to follow in his parents' footsteps and secure a place in the entertainment industry as his career slowly takes shape.

