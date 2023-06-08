Does Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg have a good relationship with his father?

Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg is the second son of American actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis. His father is keen on maintaining the children's innocence and raising them away from the limelight. The Hangover actor always jokes about his two sons, who have no clue what he does for a living.

Zach is one of the greatest comedians in the United States, although he did not have a great start in the industry. He did stand-up comedy and appeared in several shows for over a decade before landing the major role of Alan Garner in The Hangover trilogy (2009 to 2013). He is a devout father who has ensured his sons have a normal childhood.

Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg's profiles summary and bio

Full name Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg Date of birth 7th November 2016 Age Six years in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Cedars Sian Medical Center in Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Gender Male Parents Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg Siblings One older brother Grandparents Mary Frances Galifianakis and Harry Galifianakis (paternal) Relatives Aunt Merritt, Uncle Greg, grand-uncle Nick Galifianakis Known for Being the son of The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis

Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg's age

Emmanuel was born on 7th November 2016 at Cedars Sian Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He is six years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. He has mixed ethnicity with Scottish, Welsh, Irish, Greek, and English roots from his father's side.

Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg's parents

Rufus is the second child of The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis and his wife, Quinn Lundberg. Quinn is a Canadian businesswoman and philanthropist known for co-founding the Growing Voices charity. His parents were married in August 2012 at a farm in Vancouver, Canada, and welcomed their first son in September 2013.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian revealed he did not want to give his children Los Angeles names. He has yet to disclose his firstborn son's name to the world but joked about the monikers he prefers.

Being in L.A., I didn't want to give them L.A. names... One of them's name is Pinkberry. Pinkberry is the older one. The other one is named Jared Leno, which is a cross between Jared Leto and Jay Leno.

Zach has also not revealed to his kids what he does for a living. He told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that his sons are not familiar with his famous work The Hangover, and they think he is an assistant librarian.

My kids think I'm a librarian somewhere. They don't even know...They think I'm an assistant librarian somewhere.

He prefers to protect their innocence until they are mature to understand. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor added he would eventually tell them and does not encourage other parents to let their kids see The Hangover.

People used to come to me and be like, 'Oh, my kids love The Hangover,' and I'm like, 'You're a terrible parent.'

Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg's net worth

The six-year-old celebrity kid does not have a career yet. His father, Zach Galifianakis, has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2023.

Does Zach Galifianakis have a brother?

Does Zach Galifianakis have siblings? The Between Two Ferns host has two siblings, younger sister Merritt Owens and older brother Greg. Merritt was born in 1972 and is based in South Carolina, where she works as a logistics analyst at Snyder's-Lance.

Greg lives in North Carolina with his wife, Gia, and is an executive coach at Gria Consulting. In 2019, he appeared alongside his brother Zach in Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

How tall is Zach Galifianakis?

The Baskets actor is 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) tall. He was born on 1st October 1969 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and is 53 years old in 2023.

How did Zach Galifianakis get famous?

Galifianakis started doing comedy in the late 1990s and had minor roles in shows like Boston Common and Apt. 2F (1997). In 2002, he landed a VH1 sketch show, Late World with Zach, but it was soon cancelled.

He worked on Saturday Night Live in the early 2000s but was fired after two weeks. He returned to the show in 2010. Galifianakis also appeared in several Comedy Central shows early in his career.

From 2003 to 2005, Zach starred in Tru Calling and did stand-up comedy. From 2007 to 2011, the actor collaborated with Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim on Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job!

Galifianakis hosted the Funny or Die web series Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis from 2008 to 2018. He interviewed prominent politicians and celebrities like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bradley Cooper, Charlize Theron, Bruce Willis, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt.

He had his major acting breakthrough when he was cast as Alan Garner in The Hangover in 2009. He reprised the role in The Hangover Part II (2011) and The Hangover Part III (2013). Zach has starred in G-Force (2009), Bored to Death (2009 to 2011), Dinner for Schmucks (2010), Due Date (2010), and Puss in Boots (2011).

Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg is lucky to have a father who understands the dangers of early exposure to the limelight. Galifianakis continues sharing his comedic talents and his wife, Quinn who is a successful businesswoman, philanthropist, and professional dancer co-parent their two sons.

