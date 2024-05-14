South Africa's unemployment rate has increased by 330,000 to 8.2m in the first quarter of 2024

Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey also found that youth unemployment went up by 236,000 to 4.9m

The sectors that recorded an employment decline during the same period include construction and finance

Statistics South Africa revealed that unemployed South Africans increased by 330,000 to 8.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

SA unemployment rate up by 0.8%

This means the unemployment rate increased by 0.8% to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024 from 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The statistics were found in the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, released on 14 May 2024.

According to Stats SA, this was the second consecutive rise in the number of people without jobs. On the other hand, the number of employed persons increased by 22 000 to 16.7 million in the first quarter of the year.

Youth unemployment on the rise

The survey also found that young people aged 15 to 34 remained the most vulnerable group in the labour market, with youth unemployment increasing by 236,000 to 4.9 million. Youth employment plummeted by 7,000 to only 5.9 million in the same period.

The sectors that recorded employment growth included trade, manufacturing, transport, agriculture and mining, while community and social services, construction and finance witnessed a downturn.

Netizens weigh in

Many social media users weren’t impressed by the figures.

@Malumz1128540 said:

“29th of May 2024 we'll fix our problems the same [way] we did in 1994.”

@AbuuZah added:

“I thought nase ispane will make a difference; surely it doesn't make any difference, what a shame.”

@CheetahPlains pondered:

“NHI people . I wonder how we are going to afford it and sustain it.”

@Sbokloza

“#VoteANC and you'll be unemployed.”

@VERBZ3 pointed out:

“Then President of this country's say its not Government responsibility to creates Jobs.”

