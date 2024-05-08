Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said Mulio will play a significant role in generating renewable power for SA

Oberholzer, the chairperson of the IPP, said they've invested over R55 billion in renewable energy

He explained that he was in good health and was ready to utilise his 41 years of experience in the IPP

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer' said Mulilo would invest R55bn in renewable energy.

Jan Oberholzer said Mulilo will become a significant player among several electricity generators, including Eskom.

The former Eskom COO now chairs the Independent Power Producer, which would invest over R55 billion in local solar and wind power plants and battery storage.

He told Moneyweb that the investment into renewable energy would be spread over five years.

Oberholzer, who left Eskom in 2023, told the publication that he was in good health and was ready to plough his 41 years of experience into Mulilo.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens were suspicious of Oberholzer’s move into the IPP sector.

@UnathiAfrika wondered:

“Now just take a moment to imagine if this was Matshela Koko or Brian Molefe. Think of the media brouhaha. Think of the lawsuits. Think of all the commissions and accusations of corruption. Capitalism is, by nature, a racist enterprise.”

@MgmCommunity speculated:

“If Jan had acted with integrity and done his job while at Eskom, the one we paid him lots to perform, this opportunity (for himself and his friends) wouldn't exist today. This is insider trading/collusion/corruption. This is the work of cartels in our SOE boardrooms.”

@RancatiGiorgio commented:

“He was part of the team who created a better Eskom that we see today.”

@FedixM added:

“Jacob Zuma and the Guptas are accused of stealing R1bn. These buggars stand to benefit R55bn from corruption.”

@2Singithwa said

“Nearly collapsed the power grid, together with his friend, closed down Komati coal power station. Jiki Jiki he comes back with renewable. Big looter this one.”

Eskom is still far from maintaining a steady power supply

